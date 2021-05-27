Russell Brand Condemns Mainstream And Social Media Platforms For Censoring Reports Of Corruption On The Biden Family Prior To Last Year’s Presidential Election

Actor-comedian Russel Brand has recently been making headlines, after he called out mainstream media outlets for covering up information about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, prior to last year’s presidential election.

The English actor took to his YouTube channel to share an interview he conducted alongside independent journalist Glenn Greenwald, as part of his Under the Skin podcast, where they discussed the revelations revolving around Hunter Biden.

Both Brand and Greenwald agree that mainstream and social media platforms — Facebook and Twitter, to be precise — censoring the Biden family’s corruption ahead of last year’s election is certainly “troubling.”

“Look, I’m not a pro-Republican person. I don’t see myself that way. I don’t see myself as a conservative, or that I’m in a Trump or…Giuliani or a kind of…media establishments that were reporting on these revelations,” said Brand while adding that, “they are not my cultural, social, or political allies.”

Brand continued, “That’s certainly not how I see myself. However, it seems to me that there is…what reason is Hunter Biden sat on the board of an energy company in the Ukraine? What reason is James Biden (Joe Biden’s brother) sat on the board…or receiving payments from an energy company in China?”

“At a time where we’re talking about sleaze, corruption, financial misdemeanours, and relationships between corporations, big business, and politicians which — let’s face it, unless you’re bloody stupid — you know that’s going on all the time.”

The actor then went on to explain why he believes that the Biden family being financially connected with energy companies is shady, while also condemning the role that the media played in keeping said information from the people.

“For me, revelations that there are financial connections between energy companies in the Ukraine, energy companies in China, and the Biden family are troubling,” said Brand.

He further elaborates, “That should be public knowledge. And it’s even more troubling that Twitter and Facebook, and the media at large deliberately kept it out of the news because they didn’t want it to influence the election.”

“What is democracy, then? It suggests to me that democracy is ‘We want you to vote for this person. We don’t want you to vote for that person,’” pondered the actor.

Bringing back his stance on Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and his own political views, Brand mentions that, on account of what the media has been hiding, he can no longer identify with the Democratic Party, nor can he keep on supporting President Joe Biden.

He stated, “As I’ve said, Donald Trump, you know… I don’t think Donald Trump’s the answer, but I’m sad to realise that I can no longer even claim to believe that Joe Biden or the Democratic Party might be the answer, because look at how they behave.”

“And look at the relationships between media, social media, and that party. They conspired to keep information away from you because it was not convenient to their agenda. What does that make you feel?” wondered Brand.

As made very clear by the actor himself, Russel Brand is a leftist that does not agree with most opinions coming from right-leaning individuals, but that didn’t stop him from not only condemning media establishments and Big Tech, but also objectively questioning their questionable methods.

Brand was also critical of the Biden family as a whole, as well as the Democratic Party, and surprisingly enough no one has attempted to cancel the actor for stating his opinion that brims with factual evidence; possibly the left’s biggest nightmare.

What do you make of Russell Brand calling out mainstream establishments and social media? Let us know in the comments section down below or on social media.