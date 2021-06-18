It’s been a pretty tumultuous year for model and left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen, who has spent most of 2021 watching her social media status crumble down around her.

Teigen’s fall from the good graces of social media first began when fellow model Courtney Stodden opened up to The Daily Mail about a series of decade-old messages, first resurfaced by New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens, sent by Teigen to Stodden which encouraged the then-16-year-old young woman to commit suicide.

According to Stodden, via verifiable tweets, Teigen tagged her in a tweet saying “@CourtneyStodden my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby,” revealing that she fantasised about seeing Stodden dead.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Cookware Line Dropped By Various Retailers In Light Of Her Bullying And Suicide-Baiting Of Model Courtney Stodden

After Stodden revealed the emotional turmoil the messages had inflicted upon her, Teigen issued an apology on Twitter, explaining, “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

“I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly,” she added.

To add insult to injury, Owens unearthed a few more controversial tweets written by Teigen, including one in which the model wished that former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and committed suicide.

“listen. i don’t want much from sarah palin. i just want her to admit partial fault, then shoot herself in the face. is that wrong?” wrote Teigen in the past.

These series of events eventually led to Target and Macy’s announcing that they will no longer stock the model’s ‘Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings’ cookware line. Similarly, anonymous sources told Page Six that Bloomingdale’s also walked away from a similar deal with Teigen, which would’ve seen the model hosting a promotional event for the one of the company’s store.

Now, Teigen has issued yet another apology — albeit a lengthier and seemingly more thoroughly thought-out one than before — expressing regret over more of the hurtful things she has done in the past, claiming that she’s “been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment.”

“I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done’,” Teigen began her apology.

Addressing the Courtney Stodden controversy, although choosing not to mention the model by name, Teigen continued, “I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted.”

Teigen then expressed acceptance over how her tweets hurt people that didn’t deserve it while also acknowledging that this was done as a poor attempt at edgy humour — attempting to claim that she was merely a “troll.”

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor,” the model added. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

However, English broadcaster Piers Morgan was not impressed by Teigen’s lengthy statement, responding to the model’s apology in his latest column for The Daily Mail by calling her a “professional social media troll”.

“How hollow this sanctimonious tirade looks now as the nasty, vile truth about Chrissy Teigen has finally emerged to paint a very different picture from the self-righteous, virtuous plinth of moral perfection she wrapped herself around for years as America’s celebrity Canceller-in-Chief,” wrote Morgan.

Morgan would go on to describe an instance where Teigen took aim at him over an article he had written about actress Jennifer Aniston, noting that the model’s rage towards him at the time “was inspired by a column I wrote about Jennifer Aniston who had hypocritically slammed the media for scrutinising her body despite appearing in 100s of heavily photoshopped and very lucrative magazine covers.”

“Why do you ALWAYS take the road of being a piece of sh*t a**hole?” asked Teigen to Morgan, upon reading his article on Aniston, in a now-deleted 2016 tweet.

Morgan also reminded his readers that Teigen has attempted to cancel businesses for their political views, revealing how intolerant the model truly is, and calling her out for being a woke hypocrite.

“In 2019, Teigen led a foul-mouthed campaign to destroy gym firms Equinox and SoulCycle because their owner dared to hold a fund-raising event for President Trump,” Morgan continued “When one of her Instagram followers asked, ‘Are we seriously not using businesses now that don’t have the same political views as us?’, Teigen spat back: ‘Yeah we f*cking are. These different views you speak of are fundamental differences in compassion, empathy, humanity.'”

Related: Woke Celebrity Demi Lovato Gets Triggered By Frozen Yoghurt Shop And Is Immediately Destroyed By Piers Morgan And Social Media

He further asserted, “That was how Teigen saw herself, and how she wanted the world to see herself – as a superior moral being, someone who epitomises the very best kind of human values. And she was savagely intolerant of anyone who fell below her very high standards.”

“Yet it was all an act,” wrote the outspoken broadcaster. “There’s never been anything compassionate, empathetic or humane about Chrissy Teigen.”

“Like so many of the famous woke brigade, her whole ‘Be Kind!’ shtick was a façade. In fact, she’s always been a despicable piece of work who built a career around being married to a pop star and being a professional social media troll,” fervently expressed Piers Morgan.

Turning to address Teigen’s most recent apology, Morgan shared his belief that she should not be given the second chance she’s so desperately craving, especially because he truly believes that Teigen’s apologies are not only insincere, but solely the result of being publicly called out.

Morgan explained, “She never apologized for any of her hateful tweets until they were unearthed, and she never showed an ounce of compassion or forgiveness to any of her myriad victims that she so relentlessly hounded and tried to ruin.”

“In fact, quite the opposite – she told them she wished them dead,” he added. “So, sorry Chrissy – but spare me your pathetic crocodile tears. You revelled in fuelling cancel culture, and now you’re getting cancelled yourself because it turned out you’re worse than any of the people you trolled, and yes, I include Donald Trump in that.”

“I don’t like cancel culture, because in most cases the victims of it don’t deserve to be cancelled. But in your case, it couldn’t happen to a nastier hypocritical bully,” Morgan concluded.

Additionally, One American News reporter Jack Posobiec recently reported that Teigen is now a persona non-grata at the White House, and that she will no longer be invited to official events.

“Biden Admin has taken Chrissy Teigen off the list of celebrities to be invited for parties or PSA opportunities, per WH official,” alleged Posobiec on Monday.

This may come as a rather devestating blow for Teigen, as she has been both a vocal supporter of President Joe Biden since the early days of his presidential campaign and has taken the chance to criticize former President Donald Trump at any chance she gets.

“Oh I just realized I cannot wait for the terrible White House (extra) wall to be torn down and garden to be fixed!!! And a dog!!! A real dog in the White House who isn’t the president (boom roasted),” wrote Teigen after election officials certified Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential Election.

In January, the model was fairly excited to see her candidate win the Presidential Election, and was even more excited to attend to the incoming President’s inauguration ceremony.

Showing her excitement for the event, Teigen tweeted on January 8th, “Is there going to be an inauguration or not because let me tell you I have an outfit”.

Interestingly enough, a few weeks after Teigen’s tweet, the model found out that Joe Biden’s official POTUS Twitter account was only following 11 people. While 10 of them were either aides or official political accounts, there was one exception who was not affiliated in any way with the White House – Teigen herself.

At the time, Teigen wrote, “my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” taking the opportunity to throw yet another jab at former President Trump.

What’s even more interesting is that, as of writing, Joe Biden no longer follows Chrissy Teigen on Twitter – surprisingly, per her own request, no less.

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following,” wrote Teigen in February. “In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

Now, the model has appears to have gotten more than she bargained for, as she isn’t even welcomed at the White House – a request which, one can safely speculate, definitely did not come from Teigen (at least, that is what one could safely speculate). Teigen may not be deserving of a second chance,

Perhaps Morgan is right, and Teigen should not be given a second chance no matter how many times she apologises, especially in light of how most of the things she does are seemingly fuelled by her own desire to seek attention.

What do you make of Chrissy Teigen’s most recent apology? Do you think she’s doing this in order to seek attention, or is it a sincere apology that comes from a place of authenticity? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments section down below!