Chrissy Teigen Cookware Line Dropped By Various Retailers In Light Of Her Bullying And Suicide-Baiting Of Model Courtney Stodden

Model and left-wing activist Chrissy Teigen has been involved in quite the scandal lately, which began when fellow model Courtney Stodden opened up to The Daily Mail about some hurtful comments made towards her in the past by Teigen, including some wherein Teigen bullied the then-16-year-old Stodden and even encouraged her to commit suicide.

As it is to be expected from left-wing activists like Teigen, who like to hold everyone accountable for things they’ve done in the past — except for themselves, of course — all of the alleged tweets against Stodden have since been deleted.

However, thanks to Conservative commentator and New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens, who took numerous screenshots of the tweets in question, audiences can still see the tasteless comments made by Teigen towards Stodden.

As a matter of fact, it is partially thanks to Owens that the topic recently gained traction on social media, since few seemed to be condemning the left-wing activist for her cruel tweets

“Donald Trump was censored off the internet for writing nothing even remotely violent,” asserted Owens in her initial Tweet regarding Tiegen’s history, while also sharing The Daily Mail’s original piece. “Chrissy Teigen told a then-16-year-old to commit suicide, and that she couldn’t wait for her to die— and is allowed to keep all of her accounts. Disgusting.”

In another Tweet, Ownes added, “Everything about Chrissy Teigen’s record on social media indicates mental derangement but telling a 16 year old girl that you fantasize about her being dead? That takes the cake.”

The Conservative author then brought up a very valid question, asking “Why does @Target sponsor this trash?”

She also shared a tweet from Teigen which read, “@CourtneyStodden my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby,” revealing that the celebrity model did in fact fantasize about wanting to see Stodden dead.

Owens also proceeded to call out Teigen’s hypocrisy, noting how “Chrissy Teigen publicly defend Meghan Markle and said she believed that Meghan had suicidal thoughts” but “just forgot to mention that she uses social media to encourage teenagers to kill themselves.”

Eventually, on Wednesday the 12th of May, Teigen issued an apology to Stodden, stating that “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the world.”

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” Teigen explained. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.”

“These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!” the model concluded.

However, let’s not forget that Teigen took a solid 10 years to apologise to Stodden, an act Owens believes was only done because Owens herself brought further attention to the story on social media.

“Chrissy Teigen has offered a public apology to Courtney Stodden for encouraging her to commit suicide as a teenager, but ONLY because I blew the story up,” expressed Owens. “The media has given Chrissy a pass for YEARS as she has monstrously attacked people, repeatedly for simply existing.”

However, Stodden was not the only individual to find themselves on the receiving end of a suicide-baiting tweet from Teigen.

In one tweet, Teigen appears to mock Lohan’s 2007 suicide attempts, writing “lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone”.

“Isn’t John Legend’s wife just SO FUNNY when she encourages self-harm?” said Owens. “All you celebrities are massive, disgusting hypocrites who treat people like dirt.”

In another Teigen tweet shared with Owens, the model can be seen apparently wishing suicide upon former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, writing “”listen. i don’t want much from sarah palin. i just want her to admit partial fault, then shoot herself in the face. is that wrong?”

Yes, it is very wrong.

Referencing this tweet, Owens once again called out Target for still selling Teigen’s products, noting that though “Chrissy Teigen also pleaded with Sarah Palin to commit suicide by shooting herself in the face,” the retailer “is still carrying her products.”

However, TMZ has reported that ever since Teigen’s social media history was first reported on by the media and Owens blew up the story to her large number of social media followers, Target has announced that they will no longer stock Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings cookware line, though they also mention that this was an amicable decision made in December of last year between Target and Teigen.

The outlet also claims that this is something that had nothing to do with the controversy between Teigen and Stodden.

However, a more recent report by The Sun reveals that Teigen’s cookware line has now also been removed from Macy’s, having reportedly been delisted from the retailer’s website just this past weekend.

Furthermore, Bloomingdale’s has also walked away from their deal with Chrissy Teigen over the abusive comments she has constantly made in the past, with a source who spoke to Page Six noting that “[Bloomingdales and Teigen] pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it.” However, the source provided no further information on the matter. As of writing, neither Teigen nor Bloomingdale’s have officially commented on the current status of their deal.

Woke celebrities like Chrissy Teigen love to call out others for stuff they’ve done in the past. Teigen is now being held accountable for something she said 10 years ago, sure, but she was 26 at the time she was encouraging others to commit suicide.

Teigen should’ve known better, and her decade-long silence on the comments made against Stodden only proves that she wouldn’t even have considered apologising had it not been for the focus given to the story by The Daily Mail, Owens, and countless others across social media. So much for that left-wing activism, huh?

What do you make of the whole Chrissy Teigen controversy? Let us know in the comments section down below or on social media.