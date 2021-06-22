Dove Cameron Claims The CW’s Decision To Rework Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Pilot Was Not Influenced By Leaking Of Pilot Script

Following the announcement that The CW would be taking their live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot back to the drawing board, made in the wake of the simultaneous leak of the series’ disastrous pilot episode script, series star Dove Cameron has claimed that said script leak had no effect on the network’s decision to rework the show.

When asked about the updated pilot during an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on June 8th, though she could not “speak” to the updated pilot because it is still currently in production, Cameron asserted that The CW “didn’t decide to rework the pilot because the script leaked.”

“I just need to say that that wasn’t what happened,” said Cameron. “We had to reshoot it anyway for a couple of reasons.”

The actress added, “It’s a really big piece of IP, and it’s tonally very specific. Like getting it right, making everybody happy, and also making sure that it translates. It’s so specific. To modernize it and to make it fit like a bunch of different things that don’t normally go together, it’s just kind of like a puzzle piece.”

“So we’re removing some elements and we’re replacing others,” Cameron continued. “I think the script is going to get another whack, and it’s just going to be a slightly different approach but everything else is going to stay the same.”

While Cameron then admitted that she had “never reshot a pilot before,” she also shared how she was “actually very excited at the thought of it.”

“I was texting the girls and we’re like, ‘Oh. Well, now we know what we’re doing. What an amazing thing,'” she concluded. “You never get to do that as an actor, go back and be like, ‘What would I have done differently?'”

Unsurprisingly, Cameron’s words support the explanation previously given by The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz, who alleged in the wake of the pilot’s pulling from the network’s fall schedule that the decision to do so was made because the episode felt “a little too campy.”

On May 26th, of the network’s decision, Pedowitz explained, “The reason you do pilots is because sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss.”

“We believe in the cast completely. We believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier], the writers. We believe in the auspices of Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros. TV] studios,” he added. “In this case the pilot didn’t work. But because we see there’s enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. So that’s why we didn’t want to go forward with what we had.”

