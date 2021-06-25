Rumor: Indiana Jones 5 Halts Production, Harrison Ford Injury More Severe Than Originally Thought

A new rumor claims that Disney and Lucasfilm have shut down production on Indiana Jones 5 after Harrison Ford suffered an injury that now appears to be more severe than originally thought.

Ford was reported injured earlier this week while allegedly “rehearsing a fight scene.”

A Disney spokesman confirmed the injury and noted it involved his shoulder.

Not only did they confirm the injury, but they noted that production would continue.

The spokesman stated, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

However, a new rumor claims that production has actually been shut down.

YouTuber Grace Randolph tweeted, “I just heard Indiana Jones 5 did indeed have to shut down because of Harrison’s Ford injury – for six weeks. Feel better, Indy!”

Randolph is not the only one reporting production shut down.

Scooper WDW Pro at Pirates and Princesses also claims production has shut down.

The scooper wrote, “Harrison Ford’s previously detailed injury is more severe than previously known. While we had heard from sources that Disney was being overly optimistic about the injury in their public relations release, it seems that Indiana Jones 5 will now have to stop filming for a minimum of six weeks while Ford recovers.”

However, WDW Pro notes the production stop could be eight weeks. He says, “We’re hearing it could easily be eight weeks.”

