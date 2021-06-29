Image Comics Reveals New Details And Stunning Artwork For The Upcoming King Spawn Series

Image Comics and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane provided new details as well as some brand new artwork for the upcoming King Spawn series.

King Spawn is written by McFarlane and Seasn Lewis with art by Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, McFarlane, and Marcio Takara.

The series will continue the events of Spawn’s Universe #1 and it will also see the return of what Image Comics describes as “one of the all-time fan-favorite villains from the original series.”

However, in their press release they kept the identity of this villain a secret.

McFarlane also added, “My goal is to give fans twice as much Spawn to read than they had before… and at the lowest price possible! And by the end of the year, there will be a Spawn-related book available for fans every week of the month.”

“We will be introducing new heroes and villains along with classic characters as we expand the Spawn Universe into the future.”

The first issue will be a massive 56 pages long.

It will also feature a number of variant covers from Puppeteer Lee, McFarlane, David Finch, Greg Capullo, Brett Booth, Sean Gordon Murphy.

The first issue will retail for $5.99 and will be available on comic book shelves on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

