Dark Matter and Orphan Black actor Andrew Moodie recently explained what he believes makes good science fiction writing.

Moodie appeared on YouTube channel Orville Nation’s weekly show Dark Matter Monday alongside the show’s creator Joseph Mallozzi and a panel of Dark Matter fans.

Related: Creator Joseph Mallozzi Reveals He’s Working On A New Dark Matter Miniseries

Moodie begins, “The thing that I love about my art and about all art is, you know you take everything from your life, the good, the bad the indifferent, and you just blend it in… Because art is to communicate what it is to be human.”

“And really good writing, especially really good science fiction writing gets to the fundamentals of what it means to be human,” he continued.

Moodie elaborated, “It’s not about the starship battles. It’s not. It’s not about the lightsaber. It’s not about whether your lightsaber as handles on the side.”

Related: Dark Matter Actor Andrew Moodie Claims The Star Trek: Discovery Production Team Is Terrorizing The Cast And Crew

He then reiterated, “No, it’s like what does it mean to be human. What is that? What is that thing that we all experience?”

“It doesn’t matter what gender you are, what gender preference you are. It doesn’t matter whether you are able-bodied. It doesn’t matter whether you are black, white, Asian, First Nations. It doesn’t matter,” he continued.

“We share a consciousness. We share a consciousness that is here existing in this universe right now. And we are existing in this eternal now. And the best science fiction writing just embraces that,” he concluded.

What do you make of what Andrew Moodie believes makes good science fiction? Do you agree with him?