Disney Announces Season 2 Of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Walt Disney Company and their streaming platform Disney+ announced the second season of their animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

In a press release, President of Disney+ and ESPN+ Michael Paull announced, “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+”

He added, “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

Executive Producer Dave Filoni also offered his own statement. He said, “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows a group of defective clones called the Bad Batch following the events of Revenge of the Sith and the transformation of the Republic into the Galactic Empire ruled by Emperor Palpatine.

The team was first introduced in the recently released seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The original group was led by a clone named Hunter. Other members included Crosshair, Wrecker, and Tech.

During their adventures in the Clone Wars, they added Echo to the team as well although he is a normal clone or “Reg” as the team calls them. The team would also expand during The Bad Batch to include another clone named Omega.

The first season of the animated series is still streaming with the first part of a two-part finale airing at midnight (PST)on August 5th on Disney+.

Season 2 is expected to stream exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2022. As noted above, the show is executive produced by Dave Filoni. He’s joined by Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck.

The show’s producers are Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood.

Rau also serves as the supervising director with Corbett as the head writer.

