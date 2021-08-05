Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently explained why Cobra Commander’s design was changed for The Rise of Cobra film.

Speaking with Uproxx to promote the new Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins film, di Bonaventura explained the character’s design was changed in The Rise of Cobra because it reminded him of the Ku Klux Klan.

Di Bonaventura was asked by Uproxx’s Mike Ryan, “When do I get my Cobra Commander origin story movie?”

He responded, “It’s so funny. You know what? I have this funny reaction about Cobra Commander, which is he kind of looks like he’s from the KKK.”

However, he would admit that he doesn’t look a Klan member with his helmet.

He said, “Not with that helmet, you’re absolutely right.”

Di Bonaventura was then asked by Ryan, “Is that why you changed his look so drastically for the Joseph Gordon-Levitt version in The Rise of Cobra?”

He answered, “A little bit. Yeah. A little bit. I probably was the first person who went, ‘Are you guys sure? Doesn’t he look a little, like from the KKK?’ And everybody’s looking at me like, ‘How dare you say that.'”

He continued, “Some of the Hasbro guys were horrified. It was one of the reasons. The idea of why did you want to cover up his face was also interesting to us. What does he look like?”

Di Bonaventura would then take credit for Hasbro not selling a hooded toy version of Cobra Commander in their Classified series.

He said, “Yeah. I think I might’ve affected that because I’m just like ‘Guys, it’s pretty obvious to me.’ They kept saying, ‘You have to put it in, you have to put it in.’ I’m like, ‘I will not put it in, whatever the vibe of that is.'”

Di Bonaventura’s comments about Cobra Commander came just a couple days after Super 7 founder Brian Flynn asserted that Hasbro has a “no hoods allowed” policy when it comes to the design and manufacture of Cobra Commander.

In response to a fan asking about a hooded version for Hasbro and Super 7’s G.I. JOE ULTIMATES! line on Instagram, Flynn declared, “No hoods allowed at this time.”

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins bombed at the box office. In its opening weekend the film only grossed $13 million at the domestic box office. It’s second weekend only brought in $4 million.

According to The-Numbers, the film has only earned $23.9 million total at the domestic box office. It’s only earned $2.8 million at the international box office for a global take of $26.8 million.

The film received a rotten 37% Tomatometer score from critics and a 64% All Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It didn’t fare any better on IMDB. In fact, the User Rating on IMDB sits at a weighted average of 5.7 out of 10 from 4,923 users.

What do you make of Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s comments about Cobra Commander’s design change for The Rise of Cobra?