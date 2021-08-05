Square Enix Releases New Cinematic Trailer For ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ With Focus On Lady Hellbender

Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal released a brand new cinematic trailer for their upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game that introduces Lady Hellbender

As you can see above, the Guardians are introduced to Lady Hellbender, a notorious monster collector, the leader of the Hellraisers, and the queen of Seknarf Nine, as they attempt to sell either Groot or Rocket to her. The decision of which member to sell is left up to the player.

In a press release announcing the trailer, Eidos-Montréal revealed this meeting with Lady Hellbender “ignites a chain of events that sees our band of misfits off on their wild ride across the cosmos, caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe.”

In a dev commentary video discussing the new cinematic trailer, Eidos-Montréal’s Cinematics & Animation Director Darryl Purdy provided more details about Lady Hellbender, teased some significant plot details for the game, and discussed how important the game’s cinematics are to the story.

While discussing Lady Hellbender he detailed, “For Lady Hellbender’s introduction, it was important to us to play against expectations. What’s great is we start to play with those assumptions early in the scene.”

He continues, “Star-Lord assumes their monster is superior to the scared meek little creature ahead of them. However, that meek little monster turns out to be a Tara-tara, a powerful shape shifter.”

“In response to its rampage, Lady Hellbender defeats the enraged creature with tenderness rather than brute force. In this scene, we wanted to create an overall feeling that things are not always as they seem,” he elaborated.

Purdy then discusses the next scene showing Lady Hellbender confronting the Guardians. It’s here he reveals some more plot details about the game.

He details, “Here we join the Guardians, led by their self-proclaimed leader Peter Quill, in an attempt to pull off a con job.”

“Having been arrested and fined, they now owe a considerable amount of credits to Nova Corps. They devise a plan to sell either Rocket or Groot to Lady Hellbender, an exotic monster collector, as a way to make a quick buck,” Purdy relayed.

He further expounded, “Once the deal is complete, the Guardians plan to double cross Lady Hellbender by later sneaking into her fortress and breaking their friend out. Players have the choice to sell Rocket or Groot, and this decision will create different paths in this chapter.”

Purdy also detailed in the press release how they aimed to stay true to Lady Hellbender’s character from the comics.

He explained, “Lady Hellbender is a fan-favorite character from Marvel’s recent comic lore, and we were keen to ensure her place in our Guardians universe reflects the complex personality, depth, and nature fans expect to see. And with humour instilled in every aspect of our game, this gave us an opportunity to flip expectations with the story and introduce an unexpected dynamic between her and a certain Destroyer.”

As Purdy notes Lady Hellbender is a relatively recent creation first appearing in Totally Awesome Hulk #1 by Greg Pak and Frank Cho back in December 2015.

In the comics, she was inspired by a traumatic childhood event where her father enlisted her and her pet monster Beez in a tournament in order to pay off his gambling debts. Beez dies in front of her, but eventually inspires her to become a warrior and regent of Seknarf Nine where she seeks out rare monsters to give them sanctuary.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy arrives on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 26th. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version will also arrive on Nintendo Switch in select regions on October 26th.