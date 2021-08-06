Amazon Announces Premiere Date For The Lord of the Rings Series, Reveals First Photo

Amazon Prime Studios finally revealed the premiere date for their upcoming The Lord of the Rings series alongside the first official image for the show.

Take a look at the first official photo below.

In a press release, Amazon revealed the show will debut September 2, 2022 on their Prime Video service and will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke reiterated, “The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video.”

She added, “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

In their press release, Amazon also revealed that filming of the first season wrapped up in New Zealand on August 2nd.

Of note, the press release also stated that the show still does not have an official title yet.

While it doesn’t have an official title yet, they did reiterate that the series will bring to “screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.”

Amazon added, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

The series is showrun and executive produced by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer as well as one of the directors of the first season alongside J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström. Christopher Newman also serves as a producer.

Payne and McKay issued a joint statement teasing the series, “As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well.”

As for the ensemble cast it includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

What do you make of this first look at Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings series? Are you ready to journey back to Middle-earth in September 2022?