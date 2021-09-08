Rumor: Marvel To Develop New Asian Superhero Team Agents Of Atlas Spinning Out Of Shang-Chi

A new rumor claims that Marvel Studios will spin-off a new Asian superhero team from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This new rumors comes from scoopers Mikey Sutton and Edwin Francisco at Geekosity.

The two scoopers claim Shang-Chi sets up the Agents of Atlas similar to how Iron Man set up The Avengers.

However, while Iron Man very clearly set the ground work for the Avengers in a post-credit scene, Shang-Chi’s main post-credit scene teased a new threat or potential ally as Shang-Chi learns that the Ten Rings are emitting a signal to an unknown entity.

Nevertheless, Sutton and Francisco claim Agents of Atlas is on its way and similar to how Nick Fury created and formed the Avengers, Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo will create the Agents of Atlas.

As far as what characters will be joining the team, Sutton and Francisco note it will include “Aero, Wave, and possibly [Amadeus] Cho.”

While the film might spin out of Shang-Chi, the scoopers note that it’s unclear if Shang-Chi will actually be part of the team. They state, “Given that Shang-Chi will join the Avengers, his role in Agents of Atlas is unknown.”

They also note that this team is being developed for blockbuster films to be shown on the silver screen. Although it’s more than likely there will be some crossover on Disney Plus. Kevin Feige originally pitched the interconnectedness of the Disney Plus shows and films at Brazil CCXP 2019.

He stated, “After Endgame, thinking, ‘What can we do next?’ Disney+ is going to give us this opportunity to tell even deeper stories with characters you already know and love…in a new type of cinematic way that we haven’t done before. We’ve already started shooting two of them and they’re very, very special.”

“And it all, for the first time, will interlink. So, the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+ and interconnect with the movies and go back and forth. It’s exciting to expand the MCU into even bigger and better heights,” Feige added.

The Agents of Atlas were first introduced in 2006 and created by Jeff Parker and Leonard Kirk. The team was formed to take on the villainous Yellow Claw.

However, the team that is formed in Agents of Atlas #1 in 2006 was actually first introduced in 1978 in What If #9. The book asked the question, “What if The Avengers had fought evil during the 1950s?”

The team that eventually becomes the Agents of Atlas in 2006 were actually the Avengers of the 1950s, although it’s unclear if they were from an alternate dimension or not.

The team was formed by Jimmy Woo and consisted of Marvel Boy, 3-D Man, Gorilla-Man, Venus, and Human Robot.

More recently the team was relaunched in 2019 with totally different team members from writer Greg Pak with art by Gang Hyuk Lim as part of Marvel’s The War of the Realms crossover event.

The new team featured a much larger roster with the only remaining character from the original team being Jimmy Woo. It also put Jimmy Woo as the head of an international secret society known as the Atlas Foundation.

The other members of the team included Amadeus Cho aka Brawn, Cindy Moon aka Silk, Seol Hee aka Luna Snow, Pearl Panigan aka Wave, Lei Ling aka Aero, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Ami Han aka White Fox, Dan Bi aka Crescent, Io, and Shang-Chi.

What do you make of this new rumor? Are you interested in seeing an Agents of Atlas film spinning out of Shang-Chi?