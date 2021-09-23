Johnny Depp Says “No One Is Safe” From Cancel Culture: “It Takes One Sentence”

According to Johnny Depp, who has spent the better part of the last five years being continually condemned by both Hollywood and the public based solely on accusations of abuse (which continue to appear more and more spurious as further evidence is made available) leveled against him by ex-wife Amber Heard, “no one is safe” from cancel culture.

Speaking ahead of his reception of the honorary Donostia Award at this year’s entry of the San Sebastian Film Festival, Depp asserted that “it can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air.”

“It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe,” he continued, warning “Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.”

He added, “It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

Making reference to the recent ruling by a UK judge that tabloid newspaper The Sun’s description of the actor as a ‘wife-beater’ did not constitute libel, Depp stated, “It doesn’t matter if a judgement, per se, has taken some artistic license. When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in – stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you.”

Admitting that he was “worried” that his appearance at the festival “would offend people,” despite his desire to not “offend anyone,” Depp thanked both the event’s director, Jose Luis Rebodrinos, and the mayor of San Sebastian for their “undying support” and for “not buying what has been, for far too long, some notion of me that doesn’t exist.”

“I haven’t done anything,” Depp maintained. “I just make movies.”

Asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the film industry in 2021, Depp lamented, “Hollywood is certainly not what it was.”

“The studio system, the grudge matches, the pandemonium and chaos of cinematic releases to streaming… it is a case of, ‘no matter what, I’m going to get mine,’” explained Depp. “That’s where these people are coming from.”

He further explained that “They realize they’re just as disposable as I am. Some more so.”

“Large, large corporations take control of these things,” he elaborated. “As someone who takes part in the creation of cinema, how much more formula do we need from the likes of studios? How much more condescension do we need as audiences? I think that Hollywood has grotesquely underestimated the audience.”

What do you make of Depp's warnings against cancel culture?