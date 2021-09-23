KGW News reporter Destiny Johnson is upset about that her 2019 interview with Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction is receiving what she claims are “sexist” comments.

Johnson interviewed DeConnick and her husband Matt Fraction back in 2019, where the comic book creator lamented the state of the comic book industry. The interview took place just two years after DeConnick boldly told comic readers, “If you don’t like my politics, don’t buy my book.”

Johnson took to Twitter to express her frustration regarding the comments that are being posted on the YouTube interview.

She wrote, “In the exhausting battle of sexism in comics my interview with Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction is getting ratioed by jerks.”

“It’s a great interview with some amazing thoughtful insights and I am really thankful they chatted with me. Spread to the right folx.”

Related: Kelly Sue DeConnick Laments The Abysmal State Of Comics After Telling People Not To Buy Her Books

Johnson added, “Sometimes it’s really frustrating to be a woman on the internet and a woman journalist but I think this pales often to being a woman in comics media, I can’t imagine being a writer, creator, artist in this realm. But I know comics can be so amazing and fun and good.”

“So I try, when I see overwhelming amounts of comments like this to stay positive but JESUS CHRIST it can be relentless,” the KGW News reporter tweeted.

Next, Johnson questioned, “Like what incel hellscape did this end up on?”

Johnson then took issue with Bounding Into Comics’ coverage of her interview with DeConnick and Fraction.

“Found this very divisive article that adds nothing to the conversation except back and forth on comments DeConnick makes about worrying for the comics industry and for people who sell comics while asserting that comics will find a way to persist,” she states.

Johnson then specifically tweeted at myself writing, “John F. Trent your reporting on my reporting from two years ago has flooded the video with sexist awful negative comments. Instead of framing a woman who has done a ton for comics this way, you chose this.”

“I implore you as a comics journalist to take a different road next time.”

Related: Captain Marvel Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick Says Movie Will Inspire “Women’s Studies and Academic Papers”

In a subsequent tweet she added, “PARTICULARLY if my name and content are attached, thanks in advance.”

I responded writing, “Thanks for the advice. I won’t be taking it.”

In response to this, in a moment of pure irony, Johnson echoed DeConnick’s own words of “If you don’t like my politics, don’t buy my book.”

She wrote, “Ah, yes. Well we have different ideologies on inclusivity in comics so my content isn’t really for you. You can refrain from using it in the future. Thanks.”

As for her claim about being flooded with sexist comments following the publishing of our article, a simple perusal of her YouTube video proves it false.

And just as a reminder the definition of sexism is “prejudice or discrimination based on sex or gender, especially against women and girls” according to Britannica.

The top comment is from 5 months ago before the article was published. It reads, “Gee, Thanks Matt for getting your wife into comics, and ruining all that she touches..”

The next comment, from 4 months ago, states, ““If you don’t like my politics, don’t buy my books.’ – KSD Aquaman gets cancelled due to poor sales.”

Related: Justina Ireland Tells Star Wars Fans Not To Purchase The High Republic

The third top comment, from 2 months ago, reads, “Matt Fraction to failing retailers: envision your own market. “If it can happen in Portland, it can happen anywhere.” Sure Matt, the city that prides itself on being weird and atypical. KSD: Turn your comic book shop into a coffee shop. Great business acumen, lol.”

The fourth comment, from 5 months ago, says, “Comic sells down you say… wonder why 😎”

The fifth comment and the first one that could have been inspired by our article states, “Kelly: ‘Comics are politics’, ‘If you don’t like my politics, don’t buy my book’… People: ‘Okay.’ Kelly: ‘Comic sells are down.’, ‘…and, it worries me’ People: ‘You are welcome.'”

The next comment states, “Perhaps people shouldn’t be hired on their politics if they can’t sell a book. Still unsure to this day why a comicbook company would continue to pay someone actively losing money while exacerbating the target audience. I know several people who called this out as it was happening and got ostracized for it. They are doing …”

“These guys come across like a couple who can’t stand sharing a room together. Like they fight constantly and hate each other. It’s so awkward around them,” reads the next comment.

Related: Diablo II: Resurrected Dev Addresses Player Backlash To Female Character Designs

Another one states, “Shonen Jump keeps breaking records… It’s not that kids aren’t buying comics they’re just not buying the terrible woke ones.”

“Independent comic sales are down” unless you’re selling manga,” reads another.

The next comment states, “I wonder when companies stop pretending this is popular and needed and just stop being allergic to profit, when they fire people like this and actually start producing for the people that would buy their products.”

I could keep scrolling down through the comments, but you get the picture. None of these comments are sexist. None of them are prejudice or discriminate based on sex.

What these comments do show is that people are willing to criticize DeConnick and Fraction for what they said in the interview and what they’ve said in past interviews.

Criticizing a person for their ideas and comments is not sexism.