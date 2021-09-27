VIZ Media has released their solicitations for December 2021 and that includes everything coming from their Shonen Jump, Shojo Beat, Shonen Sunday, Viz Media, and Viz Signature lines.

Let’s just get right to it with Shonen Jump. All descriptions below provided by VIZ Media.

Shonen Jump

Akira Toriyama’s Manga Theater

Story and Art by Akira Toriyama

From Akira Toriyama, the legendary manga creator of Dragon Ball, comes this special collection of short stories spanning the first few decades of his career. Serving as both a collection of his early works and a history of his life as a manga writer and illustrator, this giant tome is packed with everything you could ever want as a fan of classic shonen manga!

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $34.99

Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Naoya Matsumoto

With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force and wants another shot at achieving his childhood dream of eliminating the kaiju. But how can he expect to fight kaiju when he suddenly becomes one himself?!

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Chainsaw Man, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Tatsuki Fujimoto

As Quanxi and the members of the Special Division battle it out over Denji, the mysterious Santa Claus makes his move. But things are not as they appear, and nobody will be prepared for the darkness and despair about to be unleashed!

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 13

Story and Art by Gege Akutami

Dagon has evolved into a terrifying curse, releasing a flood of endless cursed energy attacks at Nabito, Maki and Nanami! At the same time, a group of curse users devoted to Geto attempt to summon the jujutsu world’s most terrifying threat.

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

One Piece, Vol. 98

As the battle of Onigashima heats up, Kaido’s daughter Yamato actually wants to join Luffy’s side. Meanwhile, Kaido reveals his grand plans and together with Big Mom, prepare to plunge the entire world in fear!

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

We Never Learn, Vol. 19

Story and Art by Taishi Tsutsui

On the day of their entrance exam, Fumino manages to save Nariyuki from a disastrous fall, only to hurt herself in the process! Feeling guilty about Fumino’s injury, Nariyuki takes it upon himself to look after her. Will this bring the two closer?

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Vol. 21

Story and Art by Aka Akasaka

Will Yu be able to handle Tsubame’s answer to his love confession? Then, dropping by Miyuki’s home unannounced surprises Kaguya more than the Shiroganes. As Kaguya’s family interferes with her future plans, she becomes determined to not only break free of them, but also make reparations to their victims. First, though, she must strike a deal with the devil.

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Shojo Beat

Rosen Blood, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Kachiru Ishizue

Rescued from a horrendous carriage accident, Stella awakens at a gothic manor in the company of her saviors—a group of impossibly gorgeous young men. Their gentlemanly manners conceal a brutal, inhuman thirst. Can she unravel the mystery of their condition and escape before it’s too late to tell danger from passion?

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Yakuza Lover, Vol. 3

Story and Art by Nozomi Mino

Reunited at last, Oya and Yuri savor their first night back in each other’s arms by making love until Yuri faints from exhaustion. Later, Yuri returns to her normal life in Japan, but it isn’t long before Oya comes to pick her up. He’s prepared a private villa for the two of them to relive their summertime romp together. But it soon becomes clear that Oya has been hiding something from Yuri.

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $9.99

Yona of the Dawn, Vol. 33

Story and Art by Mizuho Kusanagi

Forbidden from contacting Hak and the Four Dragons, Yona sneaks out of her room at Hiryuu Palace! But when she comes face-to-face with Su-won, what words will she have for her father’s murderer? Later, Yona uncovers some past mysteries about Su-won’s parents!

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Natsume’s Book of Friends, Vol. 26

Story and Art by Yuki Midorikawa

The mystery of the missing Nyanko Sensei intensifies as Natsume and the prominent exorcists Natori and Matoba encounter a powerful, malevolent ceramic puppet with an appetite for clay kitties. Natsume and the exorcists must work together to bring it down, but how can Natsume team up with someone he doesn’t trust?

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Queen’s Quality, Vol. 13

Story and Art by Kyousuke Motomi

Kyutaro manages to lure the Seiryu snake into his and Fumi’s special Mind Vault, where much is at stake! Will Kyutaro be able to defeat this wily snake and save Aoi Shinonome, the man slated to be the next leader of the Seiryu Clan? Meanwhile, members of the mysterious Suzaku Gate break their silence!

On Sale Date December 7, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

VIZ Media

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Land of Sand (Novel)

Original Concept by Hiromu Arakawa, Story by Makoto

Inoue

The mining town of Xenotime has seen better days. Once renowned for its skilled goldsmiths, it now lies forgotten in a sea of sand, its mines empty and its fields barren. The townsfolk’s only hope lies with the talented state alchemist Edward Elric and his brother, Alphonse. But who is the real Edward Elric? When the Fullmetal Alchemist and his brother arrive in Xenotime searching for the Philosopher’s Stone, they discover that two strangers have stolen their names and their reputations! Will the real Elric brothers set things right, or will the battle between the true and false brothers shatter Xenotime’s only chance for survival? Plus a bonus story, The Phantom of Warehouse 13!

On Sale Date December 14, 2021

Price USA $10.99

Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon

Story and Art by Santa Harukaze

A very punny collection of Pokémon: Sun & Moon four-panel comics and vital statistics! Litten, Rockruff, Popplio, Bewear and many more of your Pokémon friends from the Alola region romp through the pages of this hysterical collection of Pokémon four-panel comics! Plus, classic favorite Pokémon like Pikachu, Psyduck and Eevee! Gotta laugh at them all!

On Sale Date December 14, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $10.99

Kirby Manga Mania, Vol. 3

Story and Art by Hirokazu Hikawa

Kirby dances onto the stage once again in this collection of classic—and new—comics for all ages! When everyone’s favorite pink puff finds out he’s shot to video game superstar status, he gets greedy for more, causing King Dedede and the rest of Dream Land to hammer some sense into him!

On Sale Date December 14, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $9.99

Pokémon: Sword & Shield, Vol. 2

Story by Hidenori Kusaka, Art by Satoshi Yamamoto Henry, Casey and their friends arrive at Motostoke to participate in the Gym Challenge. They’ve missed the opening ceremonies, but they’re still able to join in the challenges! Henry’s first official battle pits him against Gym Leader Milo. Will Henry’s first Dynamax battle also be his last?!

On Sale Date December 14, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $4.99

A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Makoto Hagino

The Aquarium Club is finally coming alive after welcoming new members, but summer is nearing and Koyuki has started studying hard for exams. Working up her resolve, Koyuki invites Konatsu on a moonlit walk on the beach where she bares her heart about an important choice. Graduation is approaching and the time they have left together is more precious than ever, but how does Konatsu respond to hearingK oyuki’s decision?

On Sale Date December 14, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

VIZ Signature

Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection

Story and Art by Junji Ito

A vengeful family hides an army deserter for eight years after the end of World War II, cocooning him in a false reality where the war never ended. A pair of girls look alike, but they’re not twins. And a boy’s nightmare threatens to spill out into the real world…

This hauntingly strange story collection showcases a dozen of Junji Ito’s earliest works from when he burst onto the horror scene, sowing fresh seeds of terror.

On Sale Date December 21, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $22.99

Fist of the North Star, Vol. 3

Story by Buronson, Art by Tetsuo Hara

Ken’s mastery of Hokuto Shinken, the Divine Fist of the North Star, has no equal among the debased gangs that prey on the ruins of civilization. But Ken is not the only martial artist out there. Rei, a user of the Nanto Suichoken technique, is on a journey to find his sister, who is being held by a brutal band of savages known as the Fangs. Ken and Rei team up to find her, and woe to any who stand in their way!

On Sale Date December 21, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $19.99

Maison Ikkoku Collector’s Edition, Vol. 6

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Yusaku Godai and apartment manager Kyoko Otonashi take Nozomu Nikaido under their wing when the 18-year-old student moves into Maison Ikkoku. After Nikaido falls victim to Mr. Yotsuya’s pranks, he is bent on revenge, but is Nikaido any match for the mysterious trickster?

On Sale Date November 16, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $24.99

Real, Vol. 15

Story and Art by Takehiko Inoue

Out of shape and out of practice, Nomiya comes to terms with the reality of where he’s at in basketball and in life. Meanwhile, Togawa faces one of the biggest disappointments in his wheelchair basketball career. And just when Takahashi finds a glimmer of hope in playing ball again, he’s confronted by the enormity of how much he has to overcome. Will their passion for the game be strong enough to pull them through?

On Sale Date December 21, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

Levius/est, Vol. 9

Story and Art by Haruhisa Nakata

Levius succeeds in defeating Oliver at the deadly Southern Slam tournament, with dire consequences. But he doesn’t have any desire—or time—to celebrate the victory as he ascends to the level of champion. The appearance of Arthur Graynore, a Grade I, Rank 2 M.M.A. fighter, and the cofounder of Amethyst, means the fight to become est, a god, is not over.

On Sale Date December 21, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

Golden Kamuy, Vol. 24

Story and Art by Satoru Noda

The search for the tattooed convicts leads Sugimoto, Asirpa and Shiraishi to the infamous Botaro the Pirate, a man with nearly superhuman swimming abilities. Tracking him down will test Sugimoto’s claim of immortality! Meanwhile, a serial killer stalks the back alleys of Sapporo—but is he another escapee from Abashiri prison or someone else? The murders draw in Lieutenant Tsurumi and Hijikata, and a deadly confrontation is building—but this time, who is the hunter and who is the hunted?

On Sale Date December 21, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $12.99

Shonen Sunday

Call of the Night, Vol. 5

Story and Art by Kotoyama

Ko seriously considers the pros and cons of becoming a vampire. But every human has a different take on it, and one of them just wants to kill them all! Then, when the police are alerted to Ko’s nighttime jaunts, they start to cramp his style. Ko learns something surprising about vampire Hakka—and gets a tempting offer. Nazuna has a change of heart—but not about everything. And Ko wants to know what vampire Kiku’s intentions are regarding Ko’s deliciously human friend Mahiru…

On Sale Date December 14, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Komi Can’t Communicate, Vol. 16

Story and Art by Tomohito Oda

It’s Sports Day at Itan High and the students are brimming with competitive spirit! But when Tadano forgets his lunch, his classmates put aside their rivalries and team up to make sure he gets full. Can Komi and Manbagi work up the courage to hand-feed their crush, or will they be the only lunchtime losers?

On Sale Date December 14, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Vol. 16

Story and Art by Kagiji Kumanomata

Demon King Twilight’s childhood friend Zetsuran sneaks into the castle determined to be reunited with him, but the princess keeps getting in her way. Hades wants to reconcile with his little brother Zeus, and naturally the princess gets mixed up in their business too. Meanwhile, Alazif the grimoire gets a form of hay fever that has unfortunate magical symptoms. If stepping on a butterfly in a primeval forest can drastically change the future, what impact would a princess stealing an ancient duvet ten years in the past have? Plus the princess goes on a fishing trip with the Demon King and Poseidon. What could possibly go right?

On Sale Date December 14, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

