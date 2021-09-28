Netflix announced Ultraman will get a second season during their recent fan event, Tudum.

During the livestreamed event, Netflix announced, “The long-awaited second season is finally coming in 2022.”

Ryohei Kimura, the voice actor of Shinjiro Hayata on Ultraman then revealed that Netflix’s Ultraman series, which debuted in 2019, “was the most-watched anime of that year.”

He also announced, “It’s highly anticipated season two will return in 2022.”

In a press release, Netflix provided more details on the second season stating, “Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary “Giant of Light” (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth.”

They added, “Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.”

They also released new key art for the second season.

Take a look below.

This news for the second season comes after Netflix announced they would be creating a CGI animated Ultraman film in collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions.

As reported by Variety, this new film is expected to feature a brand new storyline and will be animated by Industrial Light and Magic.

The official description from Netflix reads, “Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he’s forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju.”

It adds, “Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman.”

The film is being directed by Shannon Tindle who stated, “Making this film is a dream come true. What began as an original story inspired by my love for Eiji Tsuburaya’s Ultraman somehow became an actual Ultraman film thanks to the incredible trust of the team at Tsuburaya Productions, and the support of the folks at Netflix Animation.”

“We’ve assembled an all-star team and I can’t wait to share our unique take on Ultraman with the rest of the world,” she added.

Are you looking forward to Ultraman Season 2?