Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced the release date for the upcoming Star Wars original series, The Book of Boba Fett.

The series will debut on Disney+ beginning on Wednesday, December 29th.

Along with this release date announcement, Disney+ did provide a new synopsis for the show.

It reads, “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

That’s not really much to go on as a post-credit scene following the season finale to The Mandalorian showed Boba Fett and Fennec Shand killing Bib Fortuna and taking over the Hutt’s old fortress on Tatooine.

Nevertheless, Disney+ also released a new poster for the series.

Take a look.

There hasn’t been a lot of official reveals about the show, although Boba Fett actor Temeura Morrison did reveal the series would feature flashbacks.

He told Rotten Tomatoes, “Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

Related: New Rumor Provides Plot Details About Star Wars’ The Book Of Boba Fett Series

A rumor from earlier this month also claims the show will see Boba Fett seeking revenge and searching for his fellow bounty hunters.

Star Wars News Net reported, “We have learned that, in the series, Boba Fett is in revenge mode. He will be going after everyone who did him wrong in the past, and he will also be looking for the other bounty hunters.”

Along with this, Star Wars News Net also noted that Fett will receive new armor “to help differentiate between the past and the present, as flashbacks are expected.”

Related: New Bounty Hunter Rumored For The Mandalorian Spin-Off The Book Of Boba Fett

As for those other bounty hunters, rumors from LRM Online claim the show will feature Bossk as well as Cad Bane.

Cad Bane recently appeared in Dave Filoni’s The Bad Batch, where he was hired to track down and capture Omega by the Kaminoan Prime Minister Lama Su.

Interestingly, Bane crossed paths with Fennec Shand during that mission with the two finding themselves opposed to each other.

Along with Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett, the series stars Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. It is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilcrhist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers. John Batrnicki is a producer and John Hampian is a co-producer.

Are you interested in The Book of Boba Fett?