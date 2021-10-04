In what is sure to be a cause for dismay among many, if not all, of the game’s original fans, it appears that the upcoming VR release of Capcom’s classic Resident Evil 4 will feature heavy censorship of the game’s more ‘risque’ and innuendo-laden dialogue.

According to information provided to Bounding Into Comics by an individual who was able to play a recent build of the game and personally reviewed by our staff as well as reported by the Happy Warrior substack, numerous bits of dialogue uttered during Leon Kennedy’s Eastern European adventures have been altered, or in most cases outright removed, ostensibly out of fear of social media backlash.

A list of some of these censorious alterations, as well as transcripts of each given scene’s updated script, can be seen below. These changes include:

Leon’s telling of Ingrid Hannigan, his Field Operations Support liaison with the U.S. Government, that “Somehow I thought you’d be a little older,” during their first radio exchange.

Original: Ingrid Hannigan: Leon, I hope you can hear me. I’m Ingrid Hannigan. I’ll be your support on this mission. Leon Kennedy: Loud and clear. Somehow I thought you’d be a little older. So the subject’s name’s Ashley Graham. Right? Ingrid Hannigan: That’s right. Updated: Ingrid Hannigan: Leon, I hope you can hear me. I’m Ingrid Hannigan. I’ll be your support on this mission. Leon Kennedy: Loud and clear. So the subject’s name’s Ashley Graham, right. Ingrid Hannigan: That’s right.

Leon’s quip of “Don’t you mean lonely?” to Hunnan after she says she was worried about having not heard from him for six hours.

Original: Ingrid Hannigan: Leon, it’s been six hours since our last transmission. I was starting to get worried. Leon Kennedy: Don’t you mean lonely? Anyway, I started to feel dizzy, and then I guess I must have lost consciousness. Updated: Ingrid Hannigan: Leon, it’s been six hours since our last transmission. I was starting to get worried. Leon Kennedy: I started to feel dizzy and then I guess I must have lost consciousness.

Luis’ comment (and subsequent conversation) that Ashley Graham was equipped with “ballistics,” made in reference to her chest.

Original: Luis Sera: Small world, eh? Well, I see that the President’s equipped his daughter with ballistics too… Ashley Graham: How rude! And I don’t believe there’s any relevance with my figure and my standing. Who are you? Luis Sera: Oh, excuse me, Your Highness. Perhaps the young lady might want to introduce herself first before asking someone his name Updated: Luis Sera: Small world, eh? Ashley Graham: Who are you? Luis Sera: Ho ho, excuse me, Your Highness. Perhaps the young lady might want to introduce herself first before asking someone his name.

Ashley’s asking Leon if he would like to do some “overtime” with her at the end of the game (despite the hero soundly rejecting her advances).

Original: Ashley Graham: So after you take me back to my place, how about we do some overtime? Leon Kennedy: Huh…sorry. Ashley Graham: Somehow I knew you’d say that, but it doesn’t hurt to ask, you know? So, who was that woman anyway? Leon Kennedy: Why do you ask? Ashley Graham: Come on, tell me! Leon Kennedy: She’s like a part of me I can’t let go. Let’s leave it at that. Updated: Ashley Graham: So, who was that woman anyway? Leon Kennedy: Why do you ask? Ashley Graham: Come on, tell me! Leon Kennedy: She’s like a part of me I can’t let go. Let’s leave it at that.

Leon’s post-credits attempt to flirt with Ingrid.

Original: Leon Kennedy: I’ve rescued this subject. We’re returning home. Ingrid Hannigan: You did it, Leon! Leon Kennedy: Thanks. You know you’re kind of cute without those glasses. Give me your number, when I get back? Ingrid Hannigan: May I remind you that you’re still on duty? Leon Kennedy: Story of my life… Updated: (This scene has been completely removed from the VR release of Resident Evil 4.)

Additionally, two instances of written text have also been altered.

The first is the ‘Secure the Ballistics’ achievement, awarded to the player for staving off a horde of villagers following the aforementioned conversation between Luis, Leon, and Ashley, which has been renamed to simply ‘Secure Ashley.’

And the second is Leon’s assertion of “Guess there’s no sex discrimination around here” upon his discovery of an impaled body of a female villager early in his quest, which now instead reads, “I guess no one’s safe here.”

Further, whether Resident Evil 4 VR’s censorship entails solely the above examples or if there will be more instances throughout the game remains to be seen.

Resident Evil 4 VR is expected to release on Oculus Quest 2 on October 21, 2021.

What do you make of these censorious changes made to Resident Evil 4?