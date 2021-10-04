Kiss Rockers Gene Simmons And Paul Stanley React To Disney’s Firing Of Gina Carano From The Mandalorian

Rock legends Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock band Kiss recently reacted to Disney’s firing of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian.

YouTube channel The Bombadcast asked the two rockers about The Mandalorian during a soundcheck event in Austin, Texas at the end of September and the two offered their thoughts on the show and Disney’s treatment of Gina Carano.

The host of The Bombadcast asks Simmons, “You like The Mandalorian, right Gene? You are a fan of it?”

Simmons answered, “One of the best shows on TV.”

The Bombadcast then asked, “What did you think of Season 2?”

Simmons responded, “They should have kept the chick even though she had different political points of view. It’s not about politics, it’s whether you’re a good actress.”

The Bombadcast then asked about what it was like to be at the height of pop culture alongside Star Wars in the 1970s.

Stanley answered this question stating, “I just want to take a moment and let that sink in. That’s very cool.”

He then added, “Obviously, we wanted to be the band we never saw. So we wanted to take everything further than anyone had taken it and the response, 50 years later, is amazing.”

Stanley then redirected the conversation back to Gina Carano, “You were talking earlier about Gina Carano, right?” Look, political views, this whole cancel culture is so dangerous. The idea that people can’t speak their mind. That’s what freedom is all about.

To lose your job because of something you said, even if I find it offensive, that’s…we’ve gotta look at that.

He then added, “Plus, she could kick my a** if you noticed.

Carano was unceremoniously fired by The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm back in February. A spokesman stated, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the spokesman added.

She was fired after she shared a screenshot from Warriorpriestgympodcast and shared it to her Instagram Story. The screenshot featured a woman in undress fleeing from children wielding blunt objects.

Accompanying the photo was a statement that read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

A quote was also included. It read, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek eventually addressed Carano’s firing in March during the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Chapek was asked by David from Alexandria, ““It’s clear that there is a new blacklist punishing conservatives in the entertainment industry. Disney+ actors Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano tweeted similar analogies of current political events to Nazi Germany. Yet, only Carano, who is considered a conservative, was fired from The Mandalorian. Regarding Disney and a blacklist, this is the way?”

Chapek responded, “I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as left leaning or right leaning. Yet, instead standing for values. Values that are universal. Values of respect. Values of decency. Values of integrity. And values of inclusion.”

“And we seek to have not only how we operate, but the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live. And I think that’s a world we all should live in, in harmony and peace,” he concluded.

