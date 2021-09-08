The Mandalorian actress Emily Swallow, who plays The Armorer in three episodes of Season 1 of The Mandalorian, recently discussed Disney’s firing of Gina Carano.

Disney fired Gina Carano via a press statement from a spokesman back in February.

The statement read, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the spokesman added.

Related: Star Wars Fans Continue To Pummel Lucasfilm For Their Heinous Firing Of Gina Carano

The firing came shortly after Carano shared a post from warriorpriestgympodcast warning about the dangers of hating your neighbor to her Instagram Stories.

The post read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

It then included a quote, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Finally, it included an image of children with blunt weapons chasing down a woman in undress.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek would address the firing when he was questioned about it at Disney’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

David from Alexandria, Virginia asked, “It’s clear that there is a new blacklist punishing conservatives in the entertainment industry. Disney+ actors Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano tweeted similar analogies of current political events to Nazi Germany. Yet, only Carano, who is considered a conservative, was fired from The Mandalorian. Regarding Disney and a blacklist, this is the way?”

Chapek responded, “I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as left leaning or right leaning. Yet, instead standing for values. Values that are universal. Values of respect. Values of decency. Values of integrity. And values of inclusion.”

He continued, “And we seek to have not only how we operate, but the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live. And I think that’s a world we all should live in, in harmony and peace.”

Related: Details Announced About Gina Carano’s New Project Following Disney’s Disgusting Firing Of The Actress

Carano has moved on from Disney and quickly announced a new project based off of Eric Red’s novel White Knuckle: Blutiger Highway that is being produced by The Daily Wire.

While Carano is pursuing other opportunities, her fellow The Mandalorian actress Emily Swallow recently discussed Carano’s firing during an appearance at Atlanta’s Dragon Con.

As reported by The Direct, Swallow had high praise for Carano saying, “All I can say is that Gina, and working with her personally, what impressed me about her from the beginning is that she is so interested in other peoples’ opinions, and is so welcoming of other peoples’ opinions. She wants to have a genuine dialogue. She’s just like that in her day-to-day life. On set, she’s more curious about other people. She’s very giving, she’s very gracious.”

While she praised Carano, Swallow also revealed that she doesn’t really have any inside scoop on how the firing went down.

She explained, “I know so little about what happened. I experienced it like you did. I don’t know anything about the inner workings of it. I can only speak about Gina being a lovely person, which she is.”

Related: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Voice Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. Appears To Admit To Participating In Online Cancel Culture Mob Against Gina Carano

However, Swallow would address cancel culture saying, “I am thoroughly baffled by a lot of what we’re dealing with right now with cancel culture and I think that it’s… oh man.”

“There’s so many layers to it that are important to look at, but I think that the hatred that comes into it and when people start refusing to listen to the other side, no matter which side they’re on, I think that that’s really dangerous,” she added.

Swallow concluded, “One of the things that is so beautiful about our country is we have free speech. We can hear things that we don’t like, and we can disagree, and that’s fine.”

What do you make of Swallow’s comments about Disney’s firing of Gina Carano?