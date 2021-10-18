Disney has announced that they will be shaking up their current schedule of upcoming 2022 film releases, in turn leading films such as Indiana Jones 5 and most Marvel productions to be pushed back from their originally slated debut dates.

Related: Chuck Dixon Diagnoses Why DC And Marvel Comic Books Suck

The films affected by this scheduling change (via Deadline), which sees a number of Marvel films moved into release slots previously occupied by other MCU entries, include:

Indiana Jones 5, previously July 29, 2022, now June 30, 2023. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, previously March 25, 2022, now May 6, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder, previously May 6, 2022, now July 8, 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, previously July 8, 2022, now November 11, 2022. The Marvels, previously November 11, 2022, now February 17, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, previously February 17, 2023, now July 28, 2023. Untitled Marvel movie, previously November 10, 2023, now November 3, 2023.

Related: Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing WandaVision Spinoff About Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness

Surprisingly, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the only moved to emerge from this shuffle unscathed, as the third entry in James Gunn’s space adventure trilogy is still set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Additionally, according to Deadline, Disney has also removed several films from their release schedule altogether, including “a live-action title previously set for July 14, 2023”, an “untitled Marvel movie on October 6, 2023”, and “an untitled 20th Century Studios movie dated on October 20, 2023.”

Related: Marvel Strikes Back, Counter-Sues To Keep Rights To Multiple Characters Including Avengers And Spider-Man

While no specific reason was given by Disney for this scheduling shake-up, Deadline reporter Anthony D’Alessandro noted that he had been informed that “This has nothing to do with a change in distribution strategy for these films,” but rather “It’s all on account of a domino effect going on with production and filmmakers.”

“Some titles are contending with finishing scenarios while others are in production,” D’Alessandro added. “This is how Disney is solving it, and when you come to think of it, most of the dates were already reserved by the studio for Marvel fare; they’re just moving titles from one slot to the next.”

What do you make of Disney’s updated release plans? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!