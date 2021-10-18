Star Trek Star William Shatner Responds To George Takei’s Insulting Of Shatner’s Spaceflight: “The Only Time He Gets Press Is When He Talks Bad About Me”

The latest back-and-forth between Star Trek: The Original Series actors William Shatner and George Takei is continuing to heat up, as in response to Takei’s recent insulting of Shatner following the latter’s record-breaking space flight, the Captain Kirk actor replied in kind to his former co-star.

Takei ignited the latest ‘feud’ episode between the two on October 13th, telling Page Six after Shatner returned to Earth, “He’s boldly going where other people have gone before.”

“He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens,” he continued. “So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study.”

He then asserted, “Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”

Not one to take insults lying down, Shatner responded to Takei on October 15th, taking to his personal Twitter account to tell his followers, “Don’t hate George. The only time he gets press is when he talks bad about me.”

“He claims 50+ years ago I took away a camera angle that denied him 30 more seconds of prime time TV,” the actor added. “ I’m giving it back to him now by letting him spew his hatred for the world to see!”

Prior to publishing his retort to Takei, Shatner followed up on the awe-inspired statements he gave upon returning safely to Earth, tweeting “I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, diverting myself in now & then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.”

As noted above, Shatner’s trip to space was not only monumental for himself, but also for the record books.

At 90 years of age, the actor’s recent spaceflight has granted him the honor of being the oldest person, at current, to ever travel to space.

What do you make of Shatner’s response to Takei? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!