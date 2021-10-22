Mike Baron Launches Crowdfund Campaign For Pro-Police Graphic Novel ‘Thin Blue Line’

Former Marvel and DC Comics writer Mike Baron, known for his runs on The Punisher and The Flash as well as his comic adaptations of Star Wars not to mention his creator-owned work of The Badger and Nexus, launched an IndieGoGo campaign for a new pro-police graphic novel titled Thin Blue Line.

According to the Thin Blue Line’s IndieGoGo campaign page, the story “follows police officer Valeria Baca and her partner Bob Mack as their detail guarding the mayor turns into a fight for survival.”

The description adds, “Mobs burn down city hall, forcing the officers to improvise on the run, relying only on their training and wits as the mayor’s protestations and eagerness to placate the rioters prove fruitless.”

It concludes, “Thin Blue Line is a gripping and entertaining story that offers an unblinking look at human fallibility on every level. Readers will follow the harrowing journey of two law enforcement officers who must fight for their community and their own survival in a world gone mad.”

If this sounds familiar, Baron makes no bones about it that the story is ripped straight from the headlines. In a press release sent to Bounding Into Comics, he says, “I’ve always ripped stories from the headlines, as readers of Punisher and Nexus can attest.”

He adds, “The country’s slide into anarchy is the stuff of drama, and one reason cop, lawyer, and doctor related shows are so popular.”

The Thin Blue Line writer also notes this story will specifically counter the “Defund the Police” movement stating, “Most cops are civic-minded individuals who want to serve the public. Narratives pushed by the ‘defund the police’ crowd are wildly inaccurate.”

Baron is collaborating with police officer and artist Joe Arnold on the series as well as inker Jeff Slemons.

Speaking of Arnold, Baron said, “I’ve known Joe since long before he became a cop. He was always drawing and a regular at our local monthly comic meetings, along with many other industry pros like Gabe Eltaeb. Joe was a natural fit for the project and brought authenticity to it.”

The book will also feature a cover by Butch Guice as well as pin-ups by Sergio Cariello.

While the campaign is clearly to fund the graphic novel, once the initial funding goal is met portions of the proceeds “will go to various police assistance projects.”

One of those projects is called Adopt A Cop BJJ. It includes “training cops in de-escalation and Brazilian jiu jitsu which protects both officer and suspect.”

Proceeds will also go to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and The National Fallen Officer Foundation.

The campaign has multiple tiers for backers. A digital version of the graphic novel can be backed for $10 while the print version is $25.

Other options include autographed editions, original art pages, and even having your mugshot appear in the book.

The campaign has a fixed goal of $8,000. As of writing, 11 people have backed the campaign and it’s raised $478.