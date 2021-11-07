Rambo, Hellboy, The Expendables, And Has Fallen TV Series Revealed As In Development

Rambo, Hellboy, The Expendables, And Has Fallen TV Series Revealed As In Development

What do Rambo, Hellboy, The Expendables, and the Has Fallen franchises all have in common? Absolutely little, outside of the fact that Millenium Media is apparently working to bring each respective IP to the small screen.

Related: New Expendables Project Coming from Sylvester Stallone and the Creators of Bane Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan

The existence of each project was first revealed on November 5th by Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein, whose studio helped produce both Rambo and Hellboy’s latest cinematic outings as well as the entirety of The Expendable and Has Fallen trilogies, during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Asked by the site’s UK correspondent, Alex Ritman, if Millennium Media might follow in the footsteps of their production peers and move into developing television projects, Greenstein admitted that while “our focus has always been on feature film, we do have a slate of TV that we’re developing.”

“But my plan is to focus on our IP within the TV space and build out Has Fallen TV, Rambo TV, Expendables TV. We’re playing with Hellboy TV. So there are lots of opportunities,” he continued. “But I really want to launch something IP-driven first before we start developing original content.”

Related: Hellboy And Pacific Rim Actor Ron Perlman Says He’s Gonna Stomp Out The Memory Of Donald Trump Like a Cockroach

Though little is known of each potential series outside of their existence as ‘in development’, it’s likely any such television project would see each title role – from Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross in The Expendables’ to Gerard Butler’s Barney Ross in Has Fallen to David Harbour’s Hellboy – recast, as Greenstein noted earlier in the interview that “from my perspective we’re in need of some newer, younger action stars.”

“And I would like to help build those stars,” Greenstein added. “So we’re willing to take risks with newer talent.”

Related: Red Sonja Movie Moving Forward With Actor Hannah John-Kamen And Director Joey Soloway

Millennium Media’s next big release, The Expendables 4, is currently shooting and is on track for a 2022 release.

Additionally, the studio’s own cinematic adaptation of the Red Sonja comic book series, starring Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Hannah John-Kamen as the titular female warrior, is currently set to start shooting in spring 2022.

Are you excited for a television series based on any of the aforementioned franchises? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!