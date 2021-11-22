J.K. Rowling Reveals Her Address Was Doxxed, Says It Will Not Stop Her From “Speaking Up For Women’s Sex-Based Rights”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to reveal her home address was doxxed in what she believes is an attempt to intimidate her. However, Rowling defiantly stated the effort would not stop her from “speaking up for women’s sex-based rights.”

Rowling took to Twitter, where she wrote, “Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.”

She continued, “I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to Twitter Support. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me.”

“I’d also like to thank Police Scotland for their support and assistance in this matter,” she added.

Rowling then proceeded to ask her supporters to delete the image.

She wrote, “I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it.”

Next, Rowling detailed a number of women who have been threatened or intimidated because they refuse to “accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

She tweeted, “Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.”

She continued, “None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

Next, Rowling called out the individuals who doxxed her and detailed she would not be intimidated by them.

She wrote, “I have to assume that@IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and@Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.”

Rowling concluded, “Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

