Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling recently defended the reality of sex on Twitter saying in part, “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

Rowling’s recent comments come after she expressed her support for fired researcher Maya Forstater. Forstater was fired from her position at the Center for Global Development after she tweeted on social media that “men cannot change into women.”

Rowling showed her support for Forstater back in December writing, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

In May, Rowling was accused of transphobia for liking a tweet from gay activist Fred Sargeant.

Sergeant tweeted, “This is Alex Drummond, an adult human male who claims to be a lesbian (yes, he’s kept his dangling bits & has skipped the hormones) and believes that real lesbians who aren’t into penises are transphobic and should be excluded from the lesbian community. Yeah, this guy.”

This is Alex Drummond, an adult human male who claims to be a lesbian (yes, he’s kept his dangling bits & has skipped the hormones) and believes that real lesbians who aren’t into penises are transphobic and should be excluded from the lesbian community. Yeah, this guy. pic.twitter.com/g5ufafzHUk — Fred Sargeant (@FredSargeant) May 15, 2020

A number of people attempted to cancel Rowling for liking this tweet including Harry Potter fansite Wizarding News.

We tried so very hard to give @jk_rowling the benefit of doubt that she harbors anti-trans sentiment, but it’s just not possible when she amplifies it with likes & RTs. We thought the Maya Forstater fallout in Dec. might have changed things but no. Where do we go from here? pic.twitter.com/SJxtnC4bM5 — Wizarding News™ 🔔 (@HPANA) May 18, 2020

Despite the repeated attempts to cancel and shame Rowling for her views. She has not backed down. In fact, she recently tripled down.

She wrote, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

She added, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She then added, “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.”

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling would conclude the thread writing, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans.”

She added, “At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

On cue, Rowling would be accused of being a “TERF” and not communicating with queer people. However, she defended herself.

In response to a now deleted tweet she wrote, “I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge.”

I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge. https://t.co/5kxnH3mZPf — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

To another she wrote, “One of my best mates just called me. Self-described butch lesbian. It was hard to tell, because she was shouting quite loudly, but I could just make out ‘F****** YES!’

One of my best mates just called me. Self-described butch lesbian. It was hard to tell, because she was shouting quite loudly, but I could just make out ‘FUCKING YES!’ https://t.co/yEbP8ygn1P — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

And still another she responded, “‘Feminazi’, ‘TERF’, ‘b****’, ‘witch’. Times change. Woman-hate is eternal.”

