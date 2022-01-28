Bane creator Graham Nolan recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for his latest book Giant-Size Two-Fisted Manly Tales, that promises multiple stories of “toxic masculinity.”

Nolan describes the book on its IndieGoGo page stating, “GIANT-SIZE TWO-FISTED MANLY TALES is a collection of knuckle-busting, lip-splitting, teeth spitting tales of action and adventure that celebrates what has become known as ‘toxic masculinity’!”

“These are stories of men as protectors, warriors, adventurers, and soldiers having to rise up and do the right thing, sometimes at great personal sacrifice. This book is the reaction to the demonizing of masculinity in the current soy based world,” Nolan adds.

Andrew Paquette, who is contributing to the collection, declares the book is a direct response to Marvel and DC Comics taking their well-established, much-loved characters and turning them into woke mockers of themselves.

He also explains it’s a response that “men as a class are frequently treated as dumb, savage, inconsiderate and unnecessary. At least, unless they are pushing the latest environmentalist fad, attacking the police, or slavishly following the orders of their strong female leader.”

As noted in that description, the book is a collection of multiple stories. It includes stories from Nolan, famed Punisher and The Flash writer Mike Baron, fellow Bane creator Chuck Dixon, Beau Smith & Tim Rozon and Underworld creator Kevin Grevioux.

It also features the art talents of Bass Reeves artist David Williams, long-time Marvel Comics artist Butch Guice, Rogue creator Michael Golden, Andrew Paquette, and long-time Dynamite Comics artist Roberto Castro.

Specifically, Chuck Dixon teams up with David Williams for a story titled “Volsung.” The official description for the story states, “celand was a hard land settled by hard men where even murder was forgiven if the proper price was paid in gold or goods. But a murder done without compensation must be paid for in blood! When men come seeking Einar, son to Hakon, he swears an oath to see them all in Hel before he parts with a single coin!”

Mike Baron and Butch Guice are teaming up for “Gurkha On A Train” that “is is the true story of a soldier returning home whose peaceful ride is interrupted by a gang of thugs.”

Beau Smith and Tim Rozon team up with Andrew Paquette for “True North.” The series is “a destination and definition of one man’s character and courage as he battles the elements, enraged wildlife, and Communist land pirates in the 1955 Alaskan Territory.”

Nolan pens “Crossing The Rubicon” with artist Michael Golden. The official description states, “A trucker pulls into his favorite rest stop for a slice of pie and discovers it’s been taken over by a biker gang.”

Finally, Kevin Grevioux returns to the supernatural with “I, Lycan” alongside Roberto Castro. “I, LYCAN” is a horrifying tale where a werewolf/private detective keeps things in check as he takes on supernatural cases in a city where monsters dwell in secret,” states the official description.

Not only did Nolan announce these five stories for the collection, but he also promised “more stories and teams will be announced during the campaign.”

In fact, Nolan states that these first five stories are already paid for. He explains the purpose of the crowdfund campaign is “to help fund the second wave of five 10pg stories bringing this book to the 100 page giant size book you deserve!”

The book has currently raised nearly $50,000 from almost 600 backers on IndieGoGo. As of writing the book has raised $49,786 from 594 backers.

Do you plan on backing Giant-Size Two-Fisted Manly Tales?

