Kieron Gillen Says His Upcoming Immortal X-Men Series Is “This Love Story Of Two Women Across Time”

Kieron Gillen Says His Upcoming Immortal X-Men Series Is “This Love Story Of Two Women Across Time”

Marvel writer Kieron Gillen has teased that the relationship between Mystique and Destiny will take center stage in his upcoming Immortal X-Men series.

RELATED: Marvel’s X-Men: Green Arc Sees Nature Girl Murder Store Clerk Over Piece Of Litter, Escape Punishment

Announced on December 8th, Immortal X-Men will focus on Krakoa’s Quiet Council, the shadowy governing body of the mutant nation of Krakoa, as they readjust to their new power structure following the revelatory events seen in Inferno, X Lives of Wolverine, and X Deaths of Wolverine.

“The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better… or worse,” wrote Marvel in their official press release for the series. “Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, they strive to hold together—no matter how much they want to tear each other apart.”

“Take a seat in the room where it happens,” the publisher then invited readers. “‘It’ being ‘the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet.’ Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others…”

RELATED: X-Men: Dark Phoenix Actress Jessica Chastain Praises Planned Parenthood: It “Had A Great Impact On My Life”

Speaking to Marvel in promotion of the series, Gillen asserted, “So, the match is lit, and IMMORTAL X-MEN is a book about the burning.”

“To speak in a Hickmanian idiom, this is the NEW AVENGERS to Gerry [Duggan]’s AVENGERS,” he added. “This is the book about Krakoa, and the Quiet council, with all its muffled screams. It’s about a group of people, some of whom are convinced they’re in the West Wing, some who have designs to be in House of Cards and at least one who knows they’re in Veep.”

The writer further boasted, “It’s big ideas, politics, fights and fashion, lies, creation and destruction, all told across the widest possible canvas, in time and space.”

“It’s some characters I’ve written before, with the volume turned up,” he said. “It’s me falling in love with some characters I’ve never touched. It’s me somehow talking Marvel into paying me for having this much fun.”

RELATED: Marvel To “Recontextualize” Marvel 2099, Previews Winter Soldier 2099 With Most Stereotypically Woke Design Imaginable

However, it seems that the series will be less about the Quiet Council’s political intrigue and more about their intrapersonal relationships – particularly the one between the aforementioned lesbian mutant couple.

On February 25th, Entertainment Weekly published an interview with Gillen wherein he provided further glimpses into his plans for Immortal X-Men.

In addition to revealing Magento’s apparent resignation from the authoritative mutant group and Emma Frost’s plans to host a second Hellfire Gala, Gillen told the trade news outlet that his story will prominently explore the romance between Mystique and Destiny.

“Immortal X-Men for me is this love story of two women across time,” Gillen explained, before curiously noting, “Saying that Destiny is Mystique’s moral compass is too simple, because that implies that morals are important.”

“But she is the object Mystique orients herself around,” he elaborated. “That’s how I see it. She is of fundamental importance to Mystique, and vice versa.”

The first issue of Immortal X-Men is set to hit shelves on March 30th.

Are you interested in Gillen’s Mystique-and-Destiny-centric take on the Quiet Council? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

NEXT: Opinion: X-Men ’97 With 2021 Writing – Incoming Disappointment?