New Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Leaks Detail Galadriel’s Rage And Plot Information About Halbrand

A brand new set of alleged leaks from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show off a new scene and detail Galadriel’s rage.

This new set of alleged leaks comes from Twitter user FellowshipFans.

They begin, “Galadriel and Halbrand are brought before the court of Míriel and Pharazôn by Elendil, to the surprise of everybody. Still in the rags from when they were rescued from the shipwreck.”

In the next tweet they detail, “Tense introduction follows, verbal stand offs between Galadriel Miriel & Pharazon where Galadriel proclaims her lineage. It’s Halbrand who tries to act as the conciliatory one and keeps Galadriel’s rage in check.”

“They’re both then marched off to their quarters or jail (unconfirmed) by guards, during which time Halbrand secretly gets a dagger from Elendil. This is when Galadriel fights off guards, not when she arrives to Númenor,” they add.

Finally, they add, “In the trailer, the numenoreans are saving Galadriel and Halbrand from the shipwreck. During their voyage to numenor all 3 Elendil Halbrand and Galadriel become closer.”

They would reveal more about Halbrand and the scene where Galadriel is being rescued from the sea on their YouTube channel.

They claimed, “Halbrand potentially either causes one of the shipwrecks out at sea or saves Galadriel only, leaving everyone else on the ship to die.”

This leak comes after Prime Video provided a first look at the TV series to Vanity Fair where Galadriel is described as “thousands of years younger, as angry and brash as she is clever, and certain that evil is looming closer than anyone realizes.”

Her wading into combat to fight off guards should also not come as a surprise as the Vanity Fair article detailed that Galadriel would be the commander of the Northern Armies. On top of that, in the first trailer Galadriel is shown leading men into combat on horseback as well as climbing what appears to be a glacier or a mountain in full armor.

This leak also appears to back up a previous leak from FellowshipFans that detailed that Míriel would be in charge of Numenor rather than Pharazôn.

Back in December FellowshipFans detailed that Pharazôn will be Miriel’s chief advisor and will unexpectedly defer to Míriel’s seniority, but for the most part he acted like was in charge- but NOT king.”

If this leak is true it’s in direct contradiction to Tolkien’s work in The Silmarillion something showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay indicated they could not do.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Payne detailed they did not have the rights to much of Tolkien’s writings on the Second Age.

He explained, “We have the rights solely to The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King, the appendices, and The Hobbit. And that is it. We do not have the rights to The Silmarillion, Unfinished Tales, The History of Middle-earth, or any of those other books.”

McKay would then make it crystal clear that they would not be able to contradict works that they did not have the rights to, “There’s a version of everything we need for the Second Age in the books we have the rights to.”

“As long as we’re painting within those lines and not egregiously contradicting something we don’t have the rights to, there’s a lot of leeway and room to dramatize and tell some of the best stories that [Tolkien] ever came up with,” he added.

Well, if this leak is true, it makes McKay out to be liar because Tolkien’s writings about Míriel and Pharazôn are quite detailed. In The Silmarillion, Pharazôn marries his cousin Míriel against her will in order to usurp the Númenorian throne.

Tolkien writes, “And it came to pass that Tar-Palantir grew weary of grief and died. He had no son, but a daughter only, whom he named Míriel in the Eleven-tongue; and to her now by right and the laws of the Númenóreans came the sceptre.”

“But Pharazôn took her to wife against her will, doing evil in this and evil also in that the laws of Númenor did not permit the marriage, even in the royal house, of those more nearly akin than cousins in the second degree,” he continued.

“And when they were wedded, he seized the sceptre into his own hand, taking the title of Ar-Pharazôn (Tar-Calion in the Elven-tongue); and the name of his queen he changed to Ar-Zimraphel,” Tolkien wrote.

Pharazôn was also not an adviser, rather he was a warrior who participated in the Númenóreans excursions into Middle-earth.

Tolkien writes in The Silmarillion, “For Pharazôn son of Gimilkhâd had become a man yet more restless and eager for wealth and power than his father. He had fared often abroad, as a leader in the wars that the Númenóreans made then in the coastlands of Middle-earth, seeking to extend their dominion over Men; and thus he had won great renown as a captain both by land and by sea. Therefore when he came back to Númenor, hearing of his father’s death, the hearts of the people were turned to him; for he brought with him great wealth, and was for the time free in his giving.”

In fact, it is not Galadriel who has fits of rage, but Pharazôn whose anger grows.

Tolkien wrote, “Great was the anger of Ar-Pharazôn at these tidings, and as he pondered long in secret, his heart was filled with the desire of power unbounded and the sole dominion of his will. And he determined without counsel of the Valar, or the aid of any wisdom but his own, that the title of King of Men he would himself claim, and would compel Sauron to become his vassal and his servant; for in his pride he deemed that no king should ever arise so mighty as to vie with the Heir of Eärendil.”

What do you make of this latest rumor?

