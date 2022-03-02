New Ultraman Trigger: Episode Z Film To Receive International Screening And VOD Release Alongside Japanese Premiere

Tsuburaya Productions has announced that its upcoming Ultraman Trigger film, Episode Z, will receive a simultaneous international screening followed by an immediate VOD release alongside its premiere in Japanese theaters.

As announced by the esteemed tokusatsu production company, Ultraman Trigger: Episode Z will be screened live to the Ultraman Connection website on March 18th at 6:00 PM PST / 9:00 PM EST, dropping in concurrence with the opening of Japanese theaters on the day of the film’s debut.

Alongside this live screening, Tsuburaya Productions will also host a special commentary program featuring a trio of the series’ actors, including Yuna Shizuma/Yuzare actress Runa Toyoda:

Haruki Natsukawa/Ultraman Z actor Koshu Hirano:

And Ultraman Trigger himself, Kengo Manaka.

Further, the film will be released to VOD immediately following its premiere screening, allowing fans to rent the film at their leisure.

However, it should be noted that fans who purchase the VOD will not retain unlimited access to the film.

Rather, as the film’s official pre-order website explains, “once playback begins, the rental will remain active for 48 hours.”

Tickets for the Ultraman Trigger: Episode Z live screening, which comes with a complimentary rental of the film, are currently available for $11.99 USD.

A stand-alone rental of the film is also available for $4.99.

Picking up two years after the conclusion of the most recent entry in the long-running toku series, Ultraman Trigger: New Generation Tiga, Ultraman Trigger: Episode Z will “answer mysteries left in the wake” of Ultraman Trigger’s final battle against Megalothor.

“At the end of the Trigger series, we bade a tearful farewell to Kengo Manaka, the incarnation of light, and his allies in GUTS-Select,” reads a brief synopsis provided by Tsuburaya Productions. “As Ultraman Trigger, Kengo seemed to sacrifice himself to contain the Eternity Core. The story seemed over… but not quite!”

“What brings Kengo back,” the synopsis continues, “and why Ultraman Z is once again fighting the forces of evil alongside Trigger?”

Fans interested in catching up on Ultraman Trigger: New Generation Tiga before the premiere of Ultraman Trigger: Episode Z can currently stream every episode of the series on Ultraman Connection or the official Ultraman YouTube channel.

