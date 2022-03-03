Star Wars: The High Republic Video Game Reportedly Struggling To Attract Talent, Won’t Be Released Until The End Of The Decade

Star Wars: The High Republic Video Game Reportedly Struggling To Attract Talent, Won’t Be Released Until The End Of The Decade

A new report claims that the recently teased Star Wars: The High Republic video game, Star Wars Eclipse, is struggling to attract developer talent and that it won’t be released until the end of the decade.

Alongside the release of the game’s first cinematic trailer, Star Wars explained it was set in the High Republic era, writing in the trailer’s description, “Star Wars Eclipse™ is the newest adventure in the High Republic era, now early in development by Quantic Dream.”

This new report comes from Tom Henderson at X Fire. Henderson previously claimed back in December that Quantic Dream’s game was already having development trouble.

Henderson stated in a YouTube video, “Currently one of the biggest problems with Star Wars Eclipse’s development is that Quantic Dream is facing massive problems with its internal engine.”

“The engine’s based architecture was built to run on confined levels with a small number of areas to explore and a very limited amount of AI,” he stated.

RELATED: From Star Wars: Eclipse To Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Here Are All The New Announcements From The Game Awards 2021

Henderson went on to cite an anonymous past developer at Quantic Dream saying, “According to one past developer, this is the reason why Beyond Two Souls and Detroit Become Human are very cinematically driven. It’s not because the studio wanted to do something different but it’s because of the engine capabilities with Quantic Dream’s internal engine.”

“Eclipse is going to be a massive multiplanetary open world and it’s believed that Quantic Dream’s internal engine can’t simply work on such a game,” he claimed.

Henderson would go on to claim that “the studio is also allegedly struggling with the multiplayer side of the game as this will be Quantic Dream’s first attempt at a true multiplayer title with multiple players playing at the same time.”

“At the moment, the game has been in development for over 18 months now, but allegedly there is no playable version of the game because of these engine problems,” he states.

Henderson then speculated that Quantic Dream might be looking to be acquired by a larger studio in order to get access to more resources like a new internal engine or to allow them to build a new on internally.

RELATED: #BlackoutStarWarsEclipse Boycott Launched In Protest Of Developer Quantic Dream And CEO David Cage’s Involvement With Star Wars: Eclipse

Not only did he detail these alleged technological problems, but he went on to claim that the game’s development is “still suffering from staffing problems and it’s currently hiring up more than a third of its current studio capacity with over 60 jobs available in the Paris studio.”

He added, “The studio is allegedly struggling with getting new employees due to the studio’s past allegations in which a lot of people looking for gaming jobs in Paris simply do not want to go over to Quantic Dream.”

Concluding his video, Henderson claimed the game would be in development for another 4 to 5 years. Although he believes if there is an acquisition or parts of the project are outsourced it could be completed in a 3 to 4 year timeline.

In his most recent report, Henderson claims Quantic Dream is still struggling to hire new employees, noting that there are now 67 jobs available in Paris.

However, looking at their website, it shows there are only 56 jobs across the entire company in both Paris and Montreal. 39 of those jobs are listed as long term positions. The company also claims they have over 200 staffers in both Paris and Montreal.

Nevertheless, Henderson also stated that a source relayed to him that the entire purpose of releasing the Star Wars Eclipse trailer “was not only to gain talent interest, but also to attract potential buyers.”

He went on to claim that because it has not attracted developer talent, the game might not release until 2027 or 2028.

What do you make of this rumor that Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The High Republic game is having trouble finding developers?

NEXT: New Videos Provide Embarrassing First Look At Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser