Paul Dano’s creepy Riddler is part of the latest reboot of the Caped Crusader in The Batman which, as one of the most successful releases of 2022 and of the emerging post-pandemic era, reached and unsettled a lot of people with its murder-mystery, catch-a-killer storyline.

And its Riddler is a darker portrayal leaving some divided over the liberties taken by Matt Reeves with the source material to go more reality-based. The creative direction opens a pronounced can of worms, begging the question: does The Batman glorify a psycho with an online following who exacts deadly revenge against a corrupt system?

That question troubling certain individuals not being hard to fathom, a former Riddler and very outspoken actor naturally has something to say about the implications of the twisted spin – even though he concedes he hasn’t seen the movie yet.

Jim Carrey, who famously played a more Gorshin-inspired Edward Nygma in Batman Forever that’s arguably truer to form than Dano’s wannabe Zodiac killer, had some critiques about The Batman in a recent interview but he came short of disparaging the movie or anyone in it.

“I’ve not seen it. It’s a very dark version. I have mixed emotions about it. To each his own and all that,” Carrey said while discussing Sonic 2 with UNILAD in the UK. He’d add that he fears there’s a chance the Dano Riddler’s methods might inspire some wacko as good as Dano’s acting is.

“I love him as an actor, he’s a tremendous actor,” Carrey explained. “There’s a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people’s faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there… might adopt that method.”

Considerations like that, the actor indicated further, compel him to be careful when choosing roles. Erring on the side of caution, Carrey (having done his share of odd thrillers with Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher) prefers the G-rated cartoon violence of a Robotnik these days.

“I do have a conscience about the things I choose,” he continued. “Robotnik [his Sonic 2 villain] has cartoon bombs and no one gets hurt. I know there’s a place for it, and I don’t want to criticize it, but it’s not my kind of thing… it’s very well done, those movies are very well done.”

Jim Carrey might enjoy The Batman but seeing it probably won’t ease his reservations.

Carrey stars in the family-friendly content of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, out this Friday, while The Batman makes its way to HBO Max in a few weeks.

