Actor Bill Murray recently addressed and confirmed reports that his current production Being Mortal was suspended by the studio following an inappropriate behavior complaint lodged against the actor.

Back in April, Deadline reported Searchlight suspended the film after a complaint of inappropriate behavior was lodged against Murray by an unnamed woman.

The production on the film was paused so Searchlight could conduct an investigation into the complaint.

Murray recently addressed the issue during an appearance on CNBNC while he was attending the annual shareholders meeting for Berkshire Hathaway.

He told CNBC, “Well, we had a difference of opinion. I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way.”

“The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing. SO they wanted to check it all out, investigate it and so they stopped the production,” he continued.

Murray then said, “As of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think.”

“If we can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s not point in going further working together or making a movie as well,” he declared.

Murray then revealed, “It’s been quite an education for me. I’ve been nothing — I’ve been doing not much else but thinking about it for the last week or two. And I feel like if I don’t, if I don’t see that — you know the world’s different than it was when I was a little kid. What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things changed and the times change.”

“So, it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person,” the actor asserted.

He elaborated, “I thought about it and if it’s not best for the other person, it doesn’t matter what happens for me. And that gave me a great deal of comfort and relaxation because your brain doesn’t operate well when you’re n the unknown. When you’re thinking like, ‘Well, how could I be so? How could I misperceive? How could I be so inaccurate and so insensitive?’ When you think you’re being sensitive to some sensibility that you’ve had for a long time.”

“So, we are talking about it. I think we’re going to make peace with it. I’m very optimistic about that. You have to be. I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore. I really think that’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it,” he added.

“What would make me the happiest would be to, you know, put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing, the skill of, and hopefully do something that’s good for more than the two of us, but for a whole crew of people, who are movie makers, and the movie studio as well,” he stated.

Murray then clarified he was just talking it through with the unnamed woman and not the studio, “Not with the studio, just with her, and people that are helping her. So that’s first things first.”

Later in the interview, Murray detailed, “Sometimes I feel like I’ve made a success of myself, but in the real moments I realized I don’t know anything. I really don’t know anything. In that there’s so much more. Life is full of so many moments and so much so many emotions. And you can’t say, ‘Oh that’s mine. That’s the one I’m going to go with all the way because that just puts you in a box and you can, you know, you will make no further progress.”

“I feel like I’ve learned more in the last year or two than I may have learned in maybe a whole decade of my life before. I never — because I wasn’t maybe aware it was happening. But just more awareness makes more — it just compounds the interest as these kids say,” he concluded.

What do you make of Murray’s comments regarding his alleged inappropriate behavior that stopped production on the film?

