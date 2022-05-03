Contrary to popular belief, Hollywood is loaded with Conservatives, but the problem lies in who controls the operating booth. Clearly, the entire institution of Hollywood and celebrity culture is dominated by Leftist voices, but that doesn’t mean Conservative talent hasn’t had a chance to shine. In fact, some of the best and brightest Conservative actors are still enjoying success, today.

Being Conservative isn’t a four-letter word, and in fact, it’s a really cool way to live your life. This is evidenced in the behavior and likeability of Hollywood’s Right-of-Center voices, many of whom were politically ambiguous (more or less) up to the point where Donald Trump won the 2016 election. It’s hard to be Conservative in Hollywood, but these actors do or did it with style.

10. RONALD REAGAN

Few Presidents were as cool, charismatic and effective as former actor-turned-politician Ronald Reagan. He was one of the first celebrities to successfully segue his way into politics, achieving the highest seat in the world. Under Reagan’s oversight, America was able to pull back from the brink of economic and social collapse brought on by failed predecessor Jimmy Carter.

Reagan hit the big screen in 1937, going on to star in a string of films including Love Is On The Air, Dark Victory, and King’s Row. His 1980s Presidential run focused on strong foreign policy and military deterrence, which was credited with helping to end the Cold War. It also ushered in a new era of economic prosperity for America in the aftermath of Paul Volcker and Jimmy Carter’s disastrous policies.

9. MARK WAHLBERG

“Marky Mark” made his debut as a rapper before transitioning to film roles, beginning with 1993’s The Substitute. From there, he’s worked his way up the ladder, starring in mega-hits like Three Kings, The Perfect Storm, and Ted, to name a few. He continues to be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, with a large following.

He’s also quite Conservative, despite his status as a registered Democrat. Wahlberg eschews much of today’s cultural Leftism in favor of faith, family and traditional values, which helped him overcome a drug-addicted childhood that led to felony charges over several racially-tinged incidents. His brother Donnie is also quite Conservative, yet much more inclined to attack the Left’s hypocrisy.

8. GARY SINISE

This talented actor plays villains better than anyone in Hollywood, but in actuality, he’s a great guy with some stand-up Conservative values. Gary Sinise made a name for himself by playing iconic characters in films like Apollo 13, Ransom, and of course, Lieutenant Dan in the classic Tom Hanks comedy/drama Forrest Gump.

Behind the scenes, Sinise has been a staunch advocate for veterans, defenders, and first responders with his charity group The Gary Sinise Foundation. In 2005, he created Friends of Abe, a support group for Conservatives working in Hollywood. He is an esteemed recipient of multiple awards and honors, including the Outstanding Civilian Service Award.

7. CLINT EASTWOOD

Though he considers himself libertarian on social issues (particularly homosexuality), iconic actor/director Clint Eastwood has always held Conservative leanings. This was evidenced early on in his career, especially when he starred as Harry Callahan in Dirty Harry, a film about a disgruntled San Francisco cop trying to enforce the law as liberal-Left crime reform policies began weaseling their way into public life.

Eastwood has been an outspoken critic of Leftists, particularly in Hollywood, and has always done things on his own terms. He earned significant attention for his public shaming of former U.S. President Barack Obama, calling him “the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people.” Truer words were never spoken.

6. GINA CARANO

Gina Carano made headlines for bucking the radical Left establishment with a series of tweets, one of which correctly referenced the Holocaust, and humanity’s unfortunate penchant for de-humanizing ideological opponents. It ended up costing her a magnificent role on Disney’s The Mandalorian, which sparked a massive counter-culture tidal wave, putting a target on Disney’s forehead.

Since then, Carano has refused to back down and apologize for her Conservative leanings, teaming up with The Daily Wire for a new movie titled Terror On The Prairie, set to debut in summer of 2022. She continues to stand as an advocate for sticking to one’s principles in the face of zombie-like groupthink, becoming a hero to traditional liberals and Conservatives, alike.

5. KURT RUSSELL

There’s a reason why Kurt Russell is loved by Conservative fans, and it goes far beyond his status as one of Hollywood’s coolest actors. Russell is a huge proponent of second amendment rights, free market capitalism, and the American dream. He has nothing but great things to say about the Founding Fathers, and their clever foresight regarding the trappings of putting faith in big government.

At the same time, Russell is politically shy when it comes to openly voicing his views, and regularly turns down interviews and appearances on political shows. The man who starred in such hits as The Thing, Escape From New York and (recently) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 knows a thing or two about celebrities staying in their own lane.

4. DENZEL WASHINGTON

While it may seem odd to paint Denzel Washington as a Conservative, given his status as a card-carrying Democrat, two things can be true at once. Denzel has eschewed practically every political stance presented by the current Leftist establishment, particularly within his own party, and so far has managed to escape cancelation, probably due to his iconic status as an actor.

Nevertheless, Denzel is all for taking responsibility for one’s own actions, pursuing a meaningful education, supporting the American military and its soldiers, and holding to traditional Conservative religious values. Technically, he doesn’t belong inside his own party, and the jury’s still out on whether this amazing actor will realize that his own side is at odds with his values and beliefs.

3. JON VOIGHT

One of the great acting giants of the last several decades is undoubtedly master thespian Jon Voight, who made his mark largely in the 1970s with unforgettable hits like Deliverance. He’d enjoy continued success throughout his life with appearances in everything from Seinfeld, to the big-screen adaptation of Mission: Impossible.

Voight could easily tap-dance between good and bad guy roles with ease, sometimes hamming it up in glorious fashion for the camera, as evidenced by his starring role in 1997’s guilty pleasure Anaconda. He’s been an outspoken advocate of Conservative values, more so in recent years following the rise of the authoritarian Left, and the continuous corrosion of Hollywood.

2. CHUCK NORRIS

The man who can cut through a hot knife with butter was bound to be Conservative; it was only natural. Chuck Norris has been entertaining audiences for decades at this point, cranking out spinning round kicks and knuckle sandwiches in such hits as Way Of The Dragon, Missing In Action, The Octagon, and TV’s Walker: Texas Ranger.

Over the years, Norris has donated to multiple Republican candidates, written Conservative columns, and fostered a mantra of self-betterment built on healthy traditional values. Despite his hardline views and status as a Republican voter, Norris has strangely abstained from running for President, a race he’d win with, or without his beard.

1. TOM SELLECK

It’s hard to top to the charm and charisma of everyone’s favorite mustachioed celebrity, and Tom Selleck has been rocking it since the early 80s. He made his mark as an actor in the infinitely rewatchable 80s action series Magnum P.I., where he played Thomas Magnum, an immature and irresponsible private investigator working crazy cases under the breezy Hawaiian sun.

When Magnum’s run had finished, Selleck expanded outward with amazing feature film roles in Quigley Down Under, Three Men And A Baby, and An Innocent Man. He’d find himself returning to TV land with appearances in shows like Friends and Boston Legal, before scoring the ultra-cool role of NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in the Conservative cop drama Blue Bloods.

Selleck has managed to evolve from 1980s cool guy to coolest granddad, with continued grace. All this, while battling criticism over his status as an NRA advocate, and his Conservative values. Still, he’s widely regarded as more of a centrist, having refused to vote for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

