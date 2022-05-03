Zachary Quinto Says He Has Received No Updates On Star Trek 4: “I Don’t Know When It Will Happen”

According to star Zachary Quinto, despite the company being so desperate to announce a new entry in J.J. Abrams’ rebooted Star Trek film series that they revealed its production well before even speaking to its principal cast, Paramount has reportedly made very little moves on the Kelvin Timeline’s fourth cinematic outing.

Quinto opened up on the status of the recently announced Star Trek sequel during a late April interview with The Hollywood Reporter given in promotion of his then-upcoming appearance in the Los Angeles-based Geffen Playhouse’s current production of the Edward Albee classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Asked by site reporter Jordan Riefe if he had any insight into when Star Trek 4 could start production, the actor replied, “I don’t know that we will do it this year. I don’t know when it will happen.”

“And I always maintain that I would love to do it,” Quinto asserted, noting that he has yet to even see a script for the film. “But until I get something concrete — ‘We’re shooting this day, here’s your script, get ready’ — I’m in a wait and see pattern.”

He further explained, “I’m not really attached to it in any way until I have much more definitive certainty that it’s actually happening.”

“There’s so many different platforms for content,” Quinto told Riefe as their interview drew to a close. “And where that content’s coming from and how it’s getting made, and how it fits into people’s schedules and other commitments and stuff is always the hurdle.”

Quinto ultimately concluded, “But I hope that we’ll get to assemble the crew one more time. It’s a great ensemble and we love each other. And I think I can speak for everyone and say we’d love to find a way to come back and do another one.”

Notably, the Spock actor is not the only member of the cinematic Star Trek cast that has expressed uncertainty over the possible production of a new film.

In March, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy actor Karl Urban told Variety that his involvement with the project was currently up in the air, as he was both “shooting ‘The Boys’ through the end of the year” and – like Quinto – had yet to see a script.

“I haven’t seen a script, I know nothing,” maintained Urban. “But I would love to work with those guys again, so much fun, the best hang. We’ll see.”

Later that same month, franchise lead Chris Pine similarly admitted to Indiewire, “Well, what’s going on with ‘Star Trek’ is frankly, I don’t know. When the announcement was made at the shareholders’ thing, I didn’t know that they were doing that. I don’t think anybody did.”

Though Pine recalled that he had been able to meet director Matt Shakman, who he praised as “a super-cool guy, very smart, I like him a great deal,” like both Quinto and Urban, the Captain Kirk actor also admitted that he had yet to see a script for the proposed film.

“I know there’s a script out there somewhere and I’m waiting to see it,” the actor said. “Looking forward to reading it. I love the group. I love the team. I love the world. Happy to go to work.”

