Second Season Of The Duke Of Death And His Maid Anime Announced For 2023

This past week started off strong for anime fans, as on Monday, The Duke of Death and his Maid (Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid) officially announced its second season.

The debut serialization from mangaka Koharu Inoue, The Duke of Death and his Maid centers on Viktor, the titular Duke of Death.

Cursed by a witch at a young age to kill any living thing he touches, Viktor scares his family into exiling him, being sent to live in a secluded mansion deep within a forest with only his butler Rob and childhood friend Alice for companionship.

However, in spite of his curse, Viktor still manages to court the affections of Alice, who spends their time together constantly flirting with and affectionately teasing the young Duke.

Unfortunately for Viktor, he soon finds himself the target of an elaborate plot by his mother to have his younger brother replace him as the family’s heir.

Proceeding to voluntarily break away from the family altogether, Viktor, along with Alice and Rob, dedicate themselves to searching for a cure for the Duke’s affliction.

Beginning its run in Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry in 2017, four years later, The Duke of Death and his Maid was adapted into a 12-episode anime by studio J.C. Staff, which concluded its first season in September of last year.

The announcement of the anime adaptation’s second season came the day before Inou brought The Duke of Death and his Maid manga to an end.

“A big announcement of new information about the TV anime in commemoration of the completion of the original work!” declared the anime’s official Twitter account on May 16th. “The second season of the TV anime is scheduled to air in 2023!”

Alongside this announcement, the show’s production team shared a commemorative visual featuring Viktor and Alice holding up two fingers each in honor of the second season.

Diected by Yoshinobu Yamakawa (Hi Score Girl) and starring Natsuki Hanae (Vanitas in The Case Study of Vanitas) as Viktor and Ayumi Mano (Natsumi in Date A Live) as Alice, the first season of The Duke of Death and his maid is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

