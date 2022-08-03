‘Pokémon Presents’ Showcase Reveals New Information For ‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’: New Pokémon, Paldean Wooper, Type-Changing Terastal Phenomenon, And More

The Pokémon Company have revealed new Pokémon creatures, the type-changing Terastal mechanic, and more for Scarlet and Violet in new video showcase.

The recent Pokémon Presents video opened with the announcement of the return of the Pokémon World Championships. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were cancelled.

Taking place where it was originally intended before its cancellation, the 2022 tournament will take place in London from August 19th through the 21st. The event will also add the Pokémon GO and Pokémon Unite Championship Series.

The Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Finale will also be taking place globally August 27th, with Ultra Beasts from prior GO Fest 2022 events re-appearing. In addition, Shaymin may also appear for those who complete special research.

Pokémon Unite’s 1st anniversary will also be celebrated with both new and free holowear as well as licenses being gifted for Pikachu, Lucario, Blastoise, Snorlax, and Sylveon. Buzzwole is also being added today as a new character, along with the Pika Party Quick Battle Event running until September 1st (where all Pokémon, wild or controlled, are Pikachu).

Pokémon Masters EX also hinted at their third anniversary celebrations. While the Trainer Lodge coming in August was outright stated, the presentation also hinted at an event between Red and possibly Ash; both inspired by the main character from the original Red and Blue games, but very different in outcome.

What seems to be some kind of dating mode with N, Professor Sycamore, and Rosa was also hinted at. Though the latter does emphasize deepening their “friendship” with the player, N is seen in the “dating Ferris wheel” from Black and White.

Mewtwo is also set to return to Pokémon Café Remix, where those who can beat its one minute cooking challenge can obtain the iconic character as a staff member. While Latias was added to the game today, Latios is also set to come in the future, with a special “express delivery” every day until August 11th for a chance to obtain Victini and Latias.

Of course, the meat of the showcase was the information about the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Some details revealed even match claims made by prior alleged leaks, possibly adding weight to other claims; including the return of Gogoat and the new region being called Paldea. Other details were also added to the official website.

Depending on the version, players are either part of the Naranja or Uva Academy trainer’s school. It’s the oldest school in the region and is situated in the region’s largest city, Mesagoza.

Everyone from children to adults can enroll, learning about Pokémon in a variety of ways. As part of the player’s independent study project, they will be tasked to go on the Treasure Hunt. The exact details were not revealed at this time, but players are seemingly encouraged to find their own “treasure.”

This would seemingly confirm all the player clothing options will be based on school uniforms, though the official website emphasizes players will be able to change their character’s eye and mouth shape, along with hairstyle, hair color, and eyebrows.

It was also reiterated that the games will be open world RPGs and that players can tackle their adventure any way they see fit. Gym Leaders are one “story” that can be fought in any order; culminating with the Champion Assessment to achieve the Champion Rank.

Though the other two “stories” were not thoroughly discussed during the showcase, they were hinted at as being related to the giant flags with the fragmented star, and the various towers and lighthouses that dot the land.

Speaking of which, we had previously reported on leaks from @CentroLeaks discussing allegedly leaked images of Gym Leaders. We had dismissed this after an artist had claimed they had faked 2D art of them, but these were fan arts based on what we now know were accurate leaks; the skier gym leader and young girl with red and blue hair appear.

Newly introduced characters include the Academy’s director Clavell, biology teacher Jacq, upper classman and star cook Arven, the timid student Penny, and Ice-Type Gym Leader Grusha.

New Pokémon introduced include Paldean Regional Form Wooper. As hinted at in leaks, it’s a Poison and Ground-Type (Abilities: Poison Point or Water Absorb). It used to live underwater but has now begun to live on land in the region’s bogs, using a poisonous film to keep it from drying out. While it has become heavier and slower, its hardened gils can shoot poisonous liquid.

We also saw Fidough — what could be one of several leaked dog Pokémon. This Fairy-type (Ability: Own Tempo) has a dough-like body; moist, elastic, smooth, and soft. When intimidated, it can puff itself up to look bigger and can use its yeasty breath to both ferment and provide aid in cooking.

There’s also Cetitan — an Ice-Type land-whale (Abilities: Thick Fat or Slush Rush). Having plenty of muscle to carry its over 1,500 lbs weight, its main horn can be used to freeze its surroundings.

While this generation’s “Evil Team”were not outright shown, the fiery flag with a fragmented star was shown again — which @CentroLeaks claimed was related to the evil team. The design also appears on a “party bus” or performer’s trailer covered in bright lights and speakers, and in an area that appears to be sealed off.

Confirming several leaks, the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon also appears to act as the player’s transport. While they seem to be in a weaker quadruped form, players can use them to ride around quickly, swim across water, climb up cliffs, and fly.

The game’s multiplayer was also covered in more depth. Players use the Poké Portal to call on nearby friends either online or via local wireless to battle, trade (with the return of Wonder Trades under the name “Surprise Trades”), or enter raid battles together.

The Union Circles can also bring players together to “adventure together in the same space, cheering each other on as you battle wild Pokémon or showing each other the Pokémon that walk along with you.” The trailer also suggests racing friends across the region on the back of the Legendary Pokémon.

The “Crystalization” mechanic hinted at in leaks was also finally revealed. The “Terastal Phenomenon” causes a Pokémon to glisten like it is made of cut gems, while a large Tera Jewel appears on its head like a crown.

In gameplay terms, every Pokémon has a Tera-Type in addition to its normal Type. For most Pokémon, their Tera and actual Types will be the same, but some can have a different Tera-Type. Pokémon become their Tera-Type when it “Terastallizes,” and players can use this new mechanic once per battle (with the transformation lasting until the battle ends).

For example, a Grass-Type could Terastallize and still be a Grass-Type, but its Grass-Type moves would become even stronger. Or a Dragon-Type could Terastallize and become a Fire-Type; becoming resistant to its former Ice-Type weakness and dealing more damage with Fire-Type moves. What will occur when a Pokémon has two Types by default has not yet been revealed.

Players will need to recharge a special orb after Terastallizing, by touching crystals dotted around the region or going to the Pokémon Centers (also scattered among the wilderness).

To find Pokémon with a different Tera-Type, they can enter Tera Raid Battles. Much like the Max Raid Battles of Sword and Shield, players can find special crystals in the field to challenge special wild Pokémon.

Up to four players can fight a Terastallized wild Pokémon under a time limit. These battles aren’t quite turn-based, as players can act without having to wait for their turn and can even sheer for their allies to boost their stats or heal them. Once the Pokémon is defeated, players have a chance to catch it, along with gaining useful items to boot.

The official website also confirms the return of the Rotom Phone, and the Pokédex — an app on the phone — seems to use in-field photos of the Pokémon as an image rather than 3D models in a neutral pose. Press release images also seem to suggest players will have command over the camera in battle, due to the angle being something atypical from past mainline Pokémon titles.

Finally, those who purchase the game “early” after its November 18th launch — and use the Mystery Gift feature before February 28th, 2023 — will gain a special Pikachu. Along with having the Flying Tera-Type, Pikachu also knows the move Fly; a move usually impossible for the beloved Pokémon to learn that will likely be boosted when it Terastallizes.

So what do you think of all the new Pokémon info? Are you excited for Scarlet and Violet? Let us know on social media and in the comments below!

