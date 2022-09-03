The sun is setting, the machines are warming up, and the curtain is about to rise on Netflix and CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

Created in collaboration with world-renowned animation studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, SSSS.Gridman/Dynazenon), the animated take on the world of CD Projekt Red’s 2020 RPG revolves around a street kid named David Martinez, who must fight to survive amongst the seedier elements of Night City.

Along the way, David will find himself teaming up with and fighting against a number of the metropolis’ body-mod obsessed citizens, including the eponymous Edgerunners – an anime-exclusive title given to those who use their technological enhancements to work outside the law and overthrow huge corporations.

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

Released on August 30th, Trigger’s latest trailer for the series gives fans their first extended glimpses into the lives of David (CV: Kenichiro Ohashi, Judai Yuki in Yu-Gi-Oh GX) and Netrunner Lucy (CV: Aoi Yuuki, Mabel in Uncle from Another World), a highly sought-after tech adept who wants nothing more than to escape Night City and her dangerous past.

Opening with David and Lucy sitting on a rooftop, the trailer begins with the former recounting his life story, telling his companion about his childhood living in a struggling, single-parent household with his mom and admitting that he remains in the city because living within its walls was her dream.

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

The scene then cuts to a montage of various action scenes interspersed among an intense sequence depicting David giving his body over to cybernetic modification and becoming an Edgerunner.

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

Admist the intense gunshots and explosions of the montage, the trailer showcases some of the series’ secondary cast, including David’s aforementioned mother (CV: Yurika Hino, Mei Terumi in Naruto/Boruto), who appears courtesy of a glitch:

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

Military vet-turned-mercenary Maine (CV: Hiroki Touchi, Estarossa in The Seven Deadly Sins), a Solo Edgerunner equipped with the Projectile Launch System cyberware whose aspirations of “making it big” are held back by his own prioritizing of his crew over gaining glory:

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

Pilar (CV: Wataru Takagi, Zeus in Record of Ragnarok), a comical and crude Techie Edgerunner who, alongside his sister, can usually be found teaming up with Main and his crew to do mercenary jobs:

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

And Rebecca (CV: Tomoyo Kurosawa, Young Vash the Stampede in Trigun Stampede), Pilar’s spunky, trigger-happy Solo Edgerunner of a sister:

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

The intense, almost fever-dream-esque trailer waking from what is ostensibly one of the Cyberpunk franchise’s ‘braindances’, gasping for air as a man looks over and whispers in his ear, “Psycho, isn’t it?”

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix, Youtube

Additionally, CD Projekt Red, Netflix, and Trigger also unveiled a brand-new key visual featuring a headshot of Lucy.

Source: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), Netflix

All ten episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are set to debut on Netflix on September 13th.

