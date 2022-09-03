The sun is setting, the machines are warming up, and the curtain is about to rise on Netflix and CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Created in collaboration with world-renowned animation studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, SSSS.Gridman/Dynazenon), the animated take on the world of CD Projekt Red’s 2020 RPG revolves around a street kid named David Martinez, who must fight to survive amongst the seedier elements of Night City.

Along the way, David will find himself teaming up with and fighting against a number of the metropolis’ body-mod obsessed citizens, including the eponymous Edgerunners – an anime-exclusive title given to those who use their technological enhancements to work outside the law and overthrow huge corporations.

Released on August 30th, Trigger’s latest trailer for the series gives fans their first extended glimpses into the lives of David (CV: Kenichiro Ohashi, Judai Yuki in Yu-Gi-Oh GX) and Netrunner Lucy (CV: Aoi Yuuki, Mabel in Uncle from Another World), a highly sought-after tech adept who wants nothing more than to escape Night City and her dangerous past.

Opening with David and Lucy sitting on a rooftop, the trailer begins with the former recounting his life story, telling his companion about his childhood living in a struggling, single-parent household with his mom and admitting that he remains in the city because living within its walls was her dream.

The scene then cuts to a montage of various action scenes interspersed among an intense sequence depicting David giving his body over to cybernetic modification and becoming an Edgerunner.

Admist the intense gunshots and explosions of the montage, the trailer showcases some of the series’ secondary cast, including David’s aforementioned mother (CV: Yurika Hino, Mei Terumi in Naruto/Boruto), who appears courtesy of a glitch:

Military vet-turned-mercenary Maine (CV: Hiroki Touchi, Estarossa in The Seven Deadly Sins), a Solo Edgerunner equipped with the Projectile Launch System cyberware whose aspirations of “making it big” are held back by his own prioritizing of his crew over gaining glory:

Pilar (CV: Wataru Takagi, Zeus in Record of Ragnarok), a comical and crude Techie Edgerunner who, alongside his sister, can usually be found teaming up with Main and his crew to do mercenary jobs:

And Rebecca (CV: Tomoyo Kurosawa, Young Vash the Stampede in Trigun Stampede), Pilar’s spunky, trigger-happy Solo Edgerunner of a sister:

The intense, almost fever-dream-esque trailer waking from what is ostensibly one of the Cyberpunk franchise’s ‘braindances’, gasping for air as a man looks over and whispers in his ear, “Psycho, isn’t it?”

Additionally, CD Projekt Red, Netflix, and Trigger also unveiled a brand-new key visual featuring a headshot of Lucy.

All ten episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are set to debut on Netflix on September 13th.

