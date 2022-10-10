Titan Comics Reveals Interior And Cover Art For First Issue Of Western ‘Kamen Rider: Zero-One’ Comic Book Series

Progrise! To-bia ga rise! Rising Hopper!

Much like how a jump to the sky turns into a Rider Kick, the previously announced Kamen Rider: Zero-One Western comic book series has made the leap from concept to reality as publishers Stonebot Comics and Titan Comics have officially revealed the interior and cover art for the series’ first issue.

First unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the eponymously titled Kamen Rider: Zero-One is an “original comic book series set in the series’ universe”.

Set to be penned by Brandon Easton (M.A.S.K. (2016), Transformers: War for Cyberton Trilogy television series) and illustrated by Hendry Prasetya (Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers), Aruto Hideo’s next fight will see him wield his signature Hiden Zero-One Driver against an original villain Rider known only as Ragnarok.

“Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!” appropriate exclaims the series’ official solicit. “Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he’s saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero!”

“But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK,” it continues, “Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…”

According to a further note by Titan Comics that the series is chronicling “THE FURTHER ADVENTURES” of Aruto and Izu, it seems Kamen Rider: Zero-One will be a direct continuation of the original TV series.

However, whether this means Easton and Prasetya’s series will pick up immediately in the aftermath of Aruto’s defeat of Horobi, as seen in the series finale proper Their Respective Futures, or after the events of Aruto and Izu’s team-uping as Riders Zero-One and Zero-Two to stop a worldwide terrorist attack, as seen in the film Kamen Rider Zero-One: REAL×TIME, remains to be seen.

Kamen Rider: Zero-One will also be offered with a total of five different covers, including one featuring the work by of InHyuk Lee:

Another by Derrick Chew:

Two from Nahuel Grego, whose cover will receive both standard and glow-in-the-dark variants:

And a ‘photo’ variant featuring a live-action shot of Toei’s original Kamen Rider Zero-One, Valkyrie, and Vulcan suits:

Fans can add their brightness to the world alongside Aruto when the franchise’s first official Western comic book outing hits shelves on November 23rd.

