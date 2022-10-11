Former ‘Deadpool’ Series Star TJ Miller Claims Ryan Reynolds Was “Horrifically Mean” To Him, Speculates Lead Actor Was Jealous His Performance As Weasel Was Getting “As Many Or Maybe More Accolades”

Former Deadpool series star T.J. Miller has accused his former co-star Ryan Reynolds of being “horrifically mean” to him on-set – so much so that it influenced his decision to leave the franchise.

Miller, who portrayed the Merc with a Mouth’s ‘man in the chair’ Jack “Weasel” Hammer in the series’ first two outings, spoke to Reynolds’ supposed issues with him during an October 3rd appearance on The Adam Carolla Show.

At one point turning to the topic of the recent Wolverine-revealing Deadpool 3 teaser, the actor claimed that not only was it his decision to not return for the series’ leap to the MCU, but that he allegedly chose to do so because he was being constantly bullied by his co-star.

“I sort of wish [Reynolds] well because he’s so good as Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me,” Miller told shot hosts Carolla, Gina Grad, and Bryan “Bald Bryan” Bishop.

“We had a really weird moment, a really weird moment on Deadpool, where he said ‘Let’s do one more take’,” and then like, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me,” he recalled. “But to me. As if I’m Weasel.”

“So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,” added the actor.

“He said that because I’m not funnier than he is at all,” Miller then accused. “And I haven’t been in more movies than him.

“He did, and it was weird – it didn’t bother me – I just kind of listened and thought it was weird and got off stage because they were finally like, ‘Cut…?‘, and then I walked over and the whole crew was acting weird,” he further detailed. “And then I went up to [a crew member named] Kate, and I was like, ‘That was weird, right?’, and she was like, ‘Of course it was f—ing weird! It was insane!'””

Asked by Carolla why he considered this moment to be a “breaking point for your relationship”, Miller simply asserted, “Because why would he do that?”

Adding his own speculation to the conversation, Miller then opined, “The other thing is, you know, I think he’s kind of an insecure dude.”

“I mean, he’s nice?” he weakly offered as a compliment. “But, I mean his Twitter bio is ‘Showing you the parts of me that tested the best in focus groups’ and I’m not sure if he’s joking. I think that might actually be his real sentiment there.”

Met with praise from Carolla for “that stuff with you and he in the bar,” which he called “some of the funniest stuff ever filmed”, Miller put forth, “Yeah, I think that maybe there was some part of him that that frustrated him.”

“I can’t begin to guess what his deal is,” he said, though after Grad subsequently wondered if Reynold’s supposed attitude was based on Miller getting “as many, maybe more accolades from the movie”, the comedian affirmed, “Yeah, I think there was some of that.”

“Which doesn’t make any sense to me, because I love when other people get laughs,” he concluded.

Finally, asked by the show’s eponymous host if he thought Reynolds “would know there was a rift between you guys”, Miller maintained, “I think so.”

“Or he’s so deluded that he’s like, ‘Everybody loves me, everybody likes me, so TJ probably just wishes he could work with me again,'” he said.

Ultimately, Miller maintained “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and they were like ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3 and we’re going to pay you twice as much.'”

“There’s that component [of my treatment by Reynolds], but really the real reason is the same reason I left Silicon Valley: I don’t really think you should do something for more than five years,” he concluded. “It gets weird to just go back and play Weasel at like, ten years later.”

Miller’s latest stand-up special, Dear Jonah, is now available to watch for free and in-full on the comedian’s YouTube channel.

