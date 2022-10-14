According to the latest word on the streets of Bespin, Disney has allegedly decided upon the actor who will portray fan-favorite Star Wars antagonist Grand Admiral Thrawn in their upcoming Ahsoka solo series.

This latest rumor was first sparked courtesy of freelance entertainment reporter Christopher Marc.

Taking to his personal Twitter on October 10th, Marc asserted to his followers that, as per his sources, “Ahsoka has indeed hired Lars Mikkelsen to play THRAWN in the series and will have his traditional white uniform in the streaming series.”

Mikkelsen previously voiced the exceptionally skilled Chiss military strategist in Star Wars Rebels, wherein he is seen constantly serving as the primary antagonist of the series’ titular group of heroes.

As such, should this supposed reprisal be confirmed, it would make Mikkelsen the second actor to portray their animated Star Wars role in a live-action production, with the first being actress Katee Sackhoff, who appeared as her Star Wars: The Clone Wars character Bo Katan in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Notably, this latest rumor is lent particular credence by a previous report from entertainment news outlet Cineflix that Red 11 actor Eman Esfandi has been cast in Ashoka as the blue-skinned Imperial officer’s main target in the aforementioned animated series, Ezra Bridger.

Coupled with the claim by scooper DanielRPK that the series’ synopsis teases Ahsoka Tano – as portrayed by her The Mandalorian actress Rosario Dawson – “on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago,” it’s not hard to imagine that fans will at the very least see a live-action reunion between three of Rebels‘ most consequential players.

This potential arc is only further supported by confirmation, as provided by footage of Ahsoka screened at the recent D23 expo and shared to the public by Star Wars-centric Twitter account @sw_holocron showing Sabine Wren gazing upon it, that the series will feature a “live-action rendition of the mural in the Rebels finale”.

Interestingly, this rumor concerning Mikkelsen’s casting was only one of many Ahsoka related tips relayed by Marc. Others included word of “Zabrak Troopers” supposedly clad in “white and burgundy” armor:

As well as suggestion that, though there was no confirmation “if [Clone Trooper Captain] Rex is going to make the final cut of the show,” Disney and Lucasfilm had at one time had “plans to have him at least appear.”

Unfortunately, as of writing, official information regarding Ahsoka is all but non-existent.

However, it is known that the series is currently set to air on Disney Plus sometime in 2023.

