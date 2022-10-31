Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler recently addressed rumors that claim Doctor Doom would appear in the film.

Back in January, Bleeding Cool claimed Doctor Doom would have a minor role in the film.

Rich Johnston reported Doom’s “presence may be very minor, only really there to imply that the war between Wakanda and Atlantis was down to Doom’s interference.”

A year before that, Andy Signore at FandomWire claimed Doom would arrive in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Signore wrote, “Sources have exclusively revealed to FandomWire and friends at Popcorned Planet, that Doctor Doom is set to make his MCU debut in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2.”

He added that Doom “will be appearing in a smaller role as the overall bad guy pulling the strings in Black Panther 2.”

Signore went on to claim, “We’re also told Doom’s appearance in Black Panther 2 will not just be as Victor, but in full Doctor Doom armor.”

However, those rumors seemingly don’t hold any water or if they did indeed hold water at one point, Marvel Studios changed direction.

Director Ryan Coogler spoke to Phase Zero and was asked if Doctor Doom was ever going to be a thing.

Coogler answered, “In this movie? No, no, no. I don’t know. I try not to read too much, but nah.”

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore also addressed the Doctor Doom rumors. When asked if Doom was ever a consideration for the film by Phase Zero, Moore replied, “It wasn’t to be quite honest. Although I get why and he’s such a great character and the world of Latveria is so fantastic.”

“And Ryan is a fan, but once we decided Namor was the antagonist that was always going to be the focus,” he concluded.

As for when Doctor Doom might appear, The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider claims he will arrive in the Fantastic Four film.

Sneider explained during an appearance on John Rocha’s The Hot Mic podcast, “I’m told that Doctor Doom is not the villain in Fantastic Four. That Doctor Doom will be introduced in basically a mid-credit or post-credit scene.”

What do you make of Coogler and Moore claiming Doctor Doom does not appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? What about this rumor that he will appear in mid or post-credit scene in the Fantastic Four film?

