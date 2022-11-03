Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Officially Confirms Atlantis Does Not Appear In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

In further confirmation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Namor is only the classic hero in Latin-accented-name-only, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has officially confirmed that the underwater kingdom protected by the wing-footed-warrior in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is explicitly not Atlantis.

Feige revealed the change to Namor’s homeland while speaking to Marvel Entertainment on the red carpet at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s October 26th world premiere.

Kevin Feige is ready to introduce you to Talokan. 🌊 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/vAsMpMU6uN — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 30, 2022

Asked for his insight into the creative process behind bringing the Sub-Mariner to the silver screen, Feige explained, “Namor, as the Marvel fans know, is of one, if not the original [Marvel hero- He and Human Torch, right? Almost the same time – So forever, it’s been on our lists.”

“I remember 18 years ago putting together – I think we even commissioned a script 18 years ago – and the timing was never right and the idea was never right,” he continued.

“[Then] Ryan Coogler, on the first movie, started pitching a war between kingdoms,” Feige further recalled. “And [the idea of] actually adding a cultural specificity to Namor. And that’s certainly what he’s done in this movie.”

To this end, the the baseball cap-clad producer concluded his thoughts on Namor by clarifying, “And it’s not Atlantis. It’s Talokan.”

“And I can’t wait for people to meet the Talokaneal [presumably the name for the kingdom’s people] and Namor,” he asserted.

Though the name Talokan has previously used by both the film’s promotional materials to refer to Namor’s kingdom, its use by Feige in his red carpet interview marks the first instance of it being used in any sort of official capacity.

Likely done in order to bring the character more in line with his new Mesoamerican background, this change to Atlantis is not the first such alteration made to Namor’s backstory in his leap to the silver screen.

Marvel’s first mutant has also seen his appearance take on a more ancient Aztec/Mayan-inspired look, his origin as the half-blooded son of an Atlantean and a Scottish-American sailor completely removed, and his name even given a new, more Latin pronunciation.

Rather than being pronounced ‘Nay-More’ like in the original comics, it will be pronounced ‘Nah-Morr’, in order to bring the character more fully in line with his new Aztec/Mayan origins.

“I have many names,” explains the wing-footed mutant in a clip from the film shared by Marvel. “My people call me Kukulkan. But my enemies call me Námor.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th.

