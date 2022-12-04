‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Actress Rebecca Hall Reveals She And Co-Star Brian Tyree Henry Will Reprise Their Roles In Film’s Sequel

Godzilla vs. Kong won’t go down as a one-and-done entry in the MonsterVerse for Rebecca Hall who played Monarch’s anthropological linguist, Dr. Ilene Andrews. When we last left her, she along with Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård) and surrogate daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle) were at an outpost in the Hollow Earth Kong called home. Chances are that is where we’ll find him next.

He is a lock and like the giant ape, Hall will be back which she revealed in an interview with the Herald Sun, via Comicbook, on top of more info about the secretive plot. The actress doesn’t say much in the end but praises director Adam Wingard. “I had such a good time on the last one and I loved everyone involved in it,” she said.

“I loved [director] Adam Wingard – he’s such an eccentric visionary in terms of a filmmaker and I really enjoy just being a part of his neon-inflected universe,” she continued. “The people in it are great, and the people behind it are great.” Hall then let it slip that Brian Tyree Henry — a former Apex Cybernetics employee in the film — is among the people involved in the new Godzilla/Kong matchup.

Moreover,Hall and Henry’s characters — Dr. Andrews and conspiracy nut Bernie Hayes, respectively — will finally meet. “I was really excited to get to work with Brian Tyree Henry who I didn’t get to work with on the last one and this time, we have a lot of stuff together so that was great. So, the whole thing was just delightful,” Hall said.

She couldn’t say anything more since she is NDA-ed to high heaven but we know a few things by now. For one, the film’s working title is “Godzilla and Kong: Origins” and should see the two titular monsters teaming up to face their most significant threat to date. We will find out what as we draw closer to 2024.

Second, joining Hall, Henry, and the other humans on this adventure is Kaylee Hottle who plays Jia. Team Kong has some of its lineup back but Gojira will be a few men down as Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler, who repped Team Godzilla for two films as the Russells, will be sitting out the new one.

