Jamie Foxx has had a very interesting career. He started out as a comedian who came to prominence with his own sitcom. He’s also dabbled in singing, as well as acting, where he has become successful in his own right.

He’s become bankable in everything from superhero and action films, as well as poignant dramatic roles. Foxx is so versatile, in fact, that it’s hard to predict what he’s going to do next.

10) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

No Way Home is a strange thing to attribute to Jamie Foxx, as he’s only one of many antagonists, and not a main character at all. Yet, it’s hard to discount just how amazing and unlikely this film was. After all, it is impressive that Foxx would want to reprise a role that was not well received in the first place.

However, like all of the villains, Foxx stepped right back into his role as Electro, and even managed to redeem his portrayal of the character somewhat. He was more powered up, and also more nuanced, which allowed the movie to really feel like a spectacle.

9) The Kingdom (2007)

Any movie involving Saudi Arabia would be controversial. The Kingdom is no exception, as it follows a group of Americans sent to investigate a terrorist attack on Saudi Arabian soil.

The movie is paced fairly strange. The first half is mainly portrayed as a political thriller wrapped in a detective mystery. This all changes with the second half, though, as it devolves into all out action.

8) Bait (2000)

Although it bombed at the box office, Bait is still an incredibly fun thriller that has Jamie Foxx being used as bait by Federal agents to catch a criminal mastermind. Unfortunately, Foxx’s character is a criminal himself, which causes some mayhem in the situation.

Jamie Foxx was still just starting to shine as a star when this film came out. He hadn’t yet become the A-list celebrity he is now, but it’s still a worthy entry for early in his career.

7) Soul (2020)

Soul is an animated movie of which Foxx lent his voice to the main character. The story is about a man who believed he died before his time, and his forced to reconcile with the life that he lived.

The film is very interesting on multiple levels. First off, it features a very nuanced depiction of the afterlife, filled with young souls and a metaphysical bureaucracy. More than that though, the movie is a very strong character piece about what it means to be human.

6) Any Given Sunday (1999)

It’s hard to think of a football film that gets more intense than Any Given Sunday. Al Pacino and Jamie Foxx are an unlikely pair to drive such a dramatic sports story, but it works.

Al Pacino is an aging coach who seems to be on his way out of the business, while Foxx is a up-and-coming quarterback who is finally given his time to shine. Putting the two together is just a tinder box waiting to blow.

5) Collateral (2004)

Collateral is a tough movie to classify. The basic plot is that Tom Cruise is a hitman sent on an assignment during one night in Los Angeles, and uses Jamie Foxx’s cab as transportation.

The film’s cinematography does a great job of highlighting the city, and the two veteran actors work well together in their respective characters. The film has plenty of action, but it’s more of a character piece than anything else.

4) Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Jamie Foxx shares this interesting thriller with Gerard Butler. The plot is that Foxx is a lawyer who represents Butler after he commits murder. Unfortunately, Butler is a trained government operative who continues his killing on a mission of revenge.

The movie is smart, and filled with plenty of twists that puts the audience in Jamie Foxx’s shoes. It might not be high art or cinema, but it’s definitely a fun time and experience to watch.

3) The Soloist (2009)

The Soloist was another financial failure at the box office. However, it is still a very touching movie about a talented musician who developed schizophrenia and became homeless. In fact, it’s actually based on a true story.

Jamie Foxx truly displayed his acting shops as the troubled musician, and Robert Downey Jr. matched his performance as a reporter interested in his story. It’s a well-acted and directed movie, even if it is not one of his top grossing.

2) Ray (2004)

When Jamie Foxx starred in Ray, many were unsure as to whether or not he was up to the challenge. Up to this point, Foxx had yet to have a profound dramatic role.

Fortunately, he proved the naysayers wrong by depicting a very nuanced version of the famous singer Ray Charles. Foxx’s acting was so on point that the movie truly looked like the image of Ray Charles playing the piano come to life.

1) Django Unchained (2012)

Even with all of his phenomenal acting roles, it’s hard to think of performance of Foxx’s that was more profound than Django Unchained. This is mainly because he had quite a journey from slave, to gunslinging bounty hunter.

Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed a harrowing look at slavery in the American 1800s. Besides action and pathos though, the film also had a surprising amount of humor, which is strange, given how intense some of its other scenes can be.

