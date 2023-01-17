‘Persona 5 Royal’ Developer Atlus Confirms Several New Games In Development To Be Released This Year

In Famitsu’s annual New Year’s Celebration article, many Japanese developers gather to post positive messages and well wishes to their fans.

However, one developer stood out in particular. Atlus used their message to thank their fans for supporting the 2022 releases of several titles such as Soul Hackers 2 and the Persona 5 Royal rerelease. They also teased that there are several new games currently in development as well.

Their New Year message as translated via Google stated, “Happy New Year. A lot of support for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax remastered version released in 2022, Nintendo Switch version 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Soul Hackers 2, and Persona 5 Royal remastered version.

“Thank you for your patronage. Thanks to you, the Persona 5 Royal remastered version achieved sales of 1 million units in the first month of its release, and Persona 5 Royal has sold over 3.3 million units worldwide.”

Atlus then revealed, “In 2023, starting with the release of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden remastered versions, we are preparing several unreleased new titles. Please look forward to it!”

It is exciting to speculate on what Atlus has in store for fans going into 2023. Could we possibly see the reveal of the next mainline entry in the Persona series? Will its development time be as long as Persona 5?

Only time will tell. When we learn more, we will keep you updated.

Aside from Persona, Atlus’ deep library also includes the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, Etrian Odyssey, Utawarerumono, and Odin Sphere. Atlus has also published classic Japanese roleplaying games like Disgaea and Tactics Ogre. They also developed and published the popular puzzle game, Catherine, back in 2011. They also published the popular fighting game The King of Fighters XIV back in 2016.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be releasing on modern consoles later this month and are currently available day one on the Game Pass. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden both arrive on January 19th.

What do you think Atlus has planned for 2023?

