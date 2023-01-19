Matt Reeves Teases How The Penguin Series Starring Colin Farrel Ties In To ‘The Batman 2’

Matt Reeves is building his “BatVerse” and will make sure everything ties together neatly. Between movies, there is a Penguin-centered spinoff coming to HBO Max that it turns out may be a limited series. Not only that, but the show picks up after the ending of The Batman according to Colin Farrell, and will have broader implications for the sequel.

Reeves confirmed this in an interview with Collider where he stated Penguin’s upcoming arc will lead into the next movie. “There’s actually a whole little fabric of things we’re wanting to do, the way we’re doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be,” he said

If this means Penguin will return for The Batman 2 or if his miniseries sets up the film’s villain is unclear, but we already know Reeves’ separate continuity shall remain inviolate under the new DC Studios run by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Therefore, his plans may go forward as previously intended although he sounds like he is still mapping everything out.

“There are some other things we have planned too. The BatVerse of what we’re doing has me very, very excited, and I’m very passionate about it. So I’m excited,” Reeves said. The only other projects he’s developing that sources are aware of is the Arkham-set series also being developed for HBO Max.

A Gotham PD series was reported but called off months later. He’s also producing the animated Batman Caped Crusader series albeit that doesn’t appear to be connected to his live-action projects.

As for Penguin’s spinoff, what we’ve learned about it comes from Farrell and the original head of HBO Max Sarah Aubrey. “The goal of this show is to what Oz’s life is like and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can,” she said in November to Comicbook.com.

“It’s a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns…” Aubrey added. “It’s very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he’s not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have.”

