Former Universal Studios ‘Wizarding World Of Harry Potter’ Actress Calls For ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Boycott, Claims J.K. Rowling Is “Harming People”

A former Universal Studios’ The Wizarding World of Harry Potter actress is yet another voice calling for a Hogwarts Legacy boycott.

Streamer and actress Sarah Daniels made the imploring argument on Twitter. “From someone who was literally a poster child for the Hogwarts School Choir at Universal Studios… if I can not buy Hogwarts Legacy, so can you. It really is that easy. This was one of the best, most memorable parts of my life, but JKR is harming people I care about,” Daniels claims.

Sure enough Daniels can be seen in amateur footage, technical rehersals, and her own Instagram as part of the Frog Choir — possibly around 2016 — as a Slytherin student. She sang a capella songs with her toad (a noted misnomer in books, films, and theme park) and other “students.” Her involvement with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction suggests a love of the franchise, if only at that time.

It seemed Daniels hope to inspire others may have croaked, as replies show other Twitter users tauntingly stating they would be buying Hogwarts Legacy, or attempting to argue against Daniels’ reasoning.

“‘RIP your mentions’. It’s called a block button, y’all. Learn to use it,” Daniels encouraged, seemingly in response to critics. “Effective 100% of the time.”

“Y’all tryna play devils advocate and say she’s not harming anyone in the comments have a LOT of privilege. and all are being muted,” Daniels mocked.

She also quote retweeted @Katskratchh, who stated, “people like to say they care about and are allies to marginalized communities, but when asked to do the BARE MINIMUM (i.e. don’t play/support a game) that’s apparently TOO MUCH for them.”

After muting the Twitter thread and insisting “The sh-tty [followers] are loud but few and far between,” Daniels later added “Caught up on a few things that slipped through the mute… people who expect someone with 20k followers to debate every ignorant person who comments.. y’all are lost. It’s Sunday. Go pretend to be good people. I said my piece. I’m good.”

Daniels does note she had received hateful messages for her comments. Twitter user @SickBummer (suspended) allegedly DM’d Daniels, saying “hey i hope someone you love gets violently harmed.”

Daniels showcased the comment, tweeting “Me: I’m not gonna buy a game cause the money goes to someone who is harming my friends. Them:” showing the offending message.

@SickBummer alleged messages grew worse. “i think if you really cared about any lgbt issues you wouldn’t self insert your dumb smiling ass in whatever post you make about it. what does you working as a dumb b–ch at universal studios have to do with lgbt issues? nothing.”

“You’re a self absorbed grifter, nothing more. im [sic] sorry your father beat your mother but at least he’s paid for everything in your life. f–king hack c–t.”

Daniels then decided to play up her own identity writing, “Also, I’m pan so by default I care about lgbtqia+ issues lmao. My dad doesn’t pay for my life but my daddy sure does.”

Activists and supporters of the transgender community have shown scorn for J.K. Rowling, for stating that biological sex is real, and rebuffing attempts to fundamentally alter language and definitions such as when she called out the phrase “people who menstruate.”

Hogwarts Legacy boycott attempts have been approached from different angles. These range from claims the Goblins are antisemitic caricatures, falsely propagating the game’s plot being about stopping the oppressed goblin’s uprising, submitting false user tags on Steam, and insisting the game’s male protagonist voice actor is anti-transgender.

