Grant Gustin Again Said To Be Replacement For Ezra Miller As The Flash In DCU – Scooper Syl Abdul Says Otherwise

It’s again being rumored that Ezra Miller is on the way out as The Scarlet Speedster after The Flash this summer and once the close of 2023 brings an end to the DCEU once and for all. But it’s added yet again to this simmering rumor is more old speculation that another actor synonymous with the Speed Force will see his tenure extended.

This intel coming from YouTube personality John Campea posits that Grant Gustin, The Flash of the Arrowverse, is taking over for Miller in the DCU and, moreover, his first appearance will be in the upcoming film. “Could we, by the end of The Flash movie, literally see a new performer in the role…” Campea said, teeing up his scoop.

“I’ve had a little bird [tell] me and…so you’re probably going to see this pop up over the next day or two around some other places as well that, just a short version, Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash in the television series, is going to be the new Flash of the DC Universe,” he continued, getting to the meat of the matter.

Campea clarified he doesn’t buy into this rumor personally and is only passing it along as a juicy tidbit that may be more sizzle than steak. The trouble with it is there’s reasonable doubt working against it as the rumor hinges on Gustin appearing in The Flash, which could happen in the Multiverse caper. However, the certainty of that is minimal.

For one thing, The CW’s Flash is going away after this season. Despite almost a decade on the air, ratings have dwindled as the popularity and quality of the show have waned. Gustin’s portrayal might be a benchmark of small-screen DC but he’s seen better days. Plus, he made it clear as well that he is ready to move on with his career.

Secondly, the possibility of a Gustin cameo has been reported before – way back in 2021 at the height of COVID and delayed releases by The Illuminerdi. Since that time, the report has had the chance to be disputed by further intel from other sources.

Geekosity, though they also reported Gustin was on the set at one point, said he won’t be in The Flash or replacing Miller. Corroborating this info, hearing from sources who checked with people who saw the movie, is scooper and live streamer Syl Abdul who told Bounding’s own John Trent on Bounding Beyond there’s “no Grant Gustin” in it.

Abdul went on to say the Gustin rumor will be a topic of his “Debunking” series and that the TV show influences the film somewhat despite a lack of the Glee actor. With the film’s use of two Barrys in a Flashpoint scenario, Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson are homaging the idea of alternate variants from the CW drama’s third season.

