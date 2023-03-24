Gina Carano Responds To Kotaku Senior Editor That Calumniated Her As Transphobe: “The Person Who Posted This Is Sad”

Terror on the Prairie and My Son Hunter actress Gina Carano recently responded to Kotaku Senior Editor Alyssa Mercante who calumniated her by calling her a transphobe.

On March 17th, Mercante took to Twitter writing, “I am living for the fact that The Mandalorian kicked a muscular tranphobe off the show and then brought in a muscular lesbian like you know G*na C*rano is seething right now.”

The post is full of lies meant to maliciously injure Carano’s reputation. First off, Carano is not a transphobe.

After being fired from The Mandalorian, Carano explained to Ben Shapiro on The Ben Shapiro why she refused to go along with transvestite and gender ideology activists demanding she put pronouns in her Twitter bio, ““I ended up putting beep bop boop in my Twitter bio. And it was 100% to go to the Twitter mob that was telling you what to do, and it had zero to do with trying to go after the transgender community because I would never do that.”

She added, “Just me personally, I’m not trying to do target anybody or go out after anybody. And so as soon as I saw people started taking that wrong, I put right after, I was like, ‘No, beep bop beep was like me just saying’ — I literally said to my friend, I was like, “Let’s put something in my bio just to show I can put whatever want in my bio. Just like they put whatever they want in their bio like trash panda and all this stuff.’ So I just put these noises in my bio and then there was this crazy meltdown.

“It was just a big massive meltdown,” she elaborated. “And all the fear and all of the stuff goes straight through your skin and you start, ‘Whoa! What is happening? I told you I didn’t mean this towards this community and you’re misunderstanding it.’ And it was just shock wave went through my body. I was like, ‘Oh! This is what this feels like. This is uncomfortable.’”

Not only is Carano clearly not a transphobe, actress Katy O’Brian, who plays Elia Kane or Amnesty Officer G68 did not replace Carano’s Cara Dune character given O’Brian played her character during the second season of The Mandalorian as seen in five of the eight episodes.

In response to Mercante, Carano tweeted, “I’ve been tagged in this a bunch so I wanted to say one thing.. please do not engage in hateful comments towards the actress in this pic. I met her on season 2 of Mando I believe and she was a sweetheart. Send her nothing but love.”

She then added, “The person who posted this is sad and got the ugly attention she desired.. but that is not this actresses fault.”

“It hurts my heart to think that someone is so excited about a job to be met with unjust hate because of ridiculous drama, rumors and heresy. (sp?) I experienced that and it is cruel, I don’t want anyone else to feel that. Move with care on here,” Carano concluded.

What do you make of Carano’s response to Mercante and her calumny?

